ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Haener expecting emotional week for seniors

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qvj7d_0jJQF3Dq00

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State football team made it six wins in a row on Saturday night, with a dominating 41-14 win at struggling Nevada.

The win clinched the West Division title for Fresno State, and locked up a berth in the Mountain West Championship Game for the Bulldogs.

That game will take place in Boise on Saturday Dec. 3, as the Broncos clinched the Mountain Division and a spot in the title game on Saturday as well, thanks to their 20-17 win at Wyoming.

Having already clinched their division creates an interesting dynamic for Fresno State this week, since the Bulldogs will host Wyoming on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

The game will carry no meaning when it comes to the conference standings, but it certainly won’t be meaningless, since it will be “Senior Night” for the Bulldogs, and the program will honor 13 seniors before the game.

“(I) go back a long way with some of ’em,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford at Monday’s press conference. “You know, guys like Zane Pope, and that crew. They’ve been around a long time, and (I) had the opportunity to recruit them, saw them grow from young kids into young men.”

Senior quarterback Jake Haener was already fighting back the emotion Monday, and is expecting that emotion to continue to build as the week goes on.

“This whole process has been crazy and coming here, going through it,” said Haener, who transferred to Fresno State from Washington in 2019. “I mean, I’m gonna be emotional. I get emotional just sitting here talking about it, yeah, this whole week’s gonna be filled with a lot of emotion.”

Haener is coming off another good game against the Wolf Pack, and was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after he threw for 361 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (2 pass, 2 rush) against Nevada.

It’s the second time Haener has received the honor since returning from injury four games ago.

In those four games, Haener is passing at a 77 percent clip, with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions, and has thrown for over 300 yards in each game.

While he was happy about getting the win, Haener was not even that impressed with his individual performance Saturday against Nevada.

“I thought we could have played a lot better,” said Haener postgame. “I was kind of disappointed in myself, how I played tonight, in leading those guys out there, and not having a third quarter lull like we did. It was a little frustrating. Just thought I needed to do a better job of composing myself there in the third quarter, and not getting super frustrated when things aren’t going our way. I always want us to be perfect, and us to be moving and clicking on all cylinders. And some of those things were a microcosm of things I was doing out there. So gotta improve, and gotta keep getting better.”



At this point, 13 is the official number of seniors who will be honored on Friday. Twelve have exhausted all their eligibility, including the extra Covid year. They are Jevon Bigelow (RB), Dontae Bull (OL), LJ Early (DB), Elijah Gates (DB), Haener (QB), Zach Hartsfield (TE), Ty Jones (WR), Jordan Mims (RB), Raymond Pauwels Jr. (TE), Pope (WR), and Nikko Remigio (WR).

According to Fresno State media relations, the Bulldogs will also honor fifth-year wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who technically has one year of eligibility left, but has already made the decision not to use it.

There are also a few other listed seniors with eligibility remaining, who might end up not returning to Fresno State.

“With the whole COVID year and six years and things like that, there may be a couple guys that say, ‘you know, I’ve graduated, I’m ready to move on,'” said Tedford Monday. “So that’s a possibility that there could be one or two more.”

Speaking of Perales, he had a great argument for being named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, an award that went to J.L. Skinner of Boise State , who intercepted two passes in the final two minutes of the Broncos win over Wyoming.

Perales, a sixth-year senior out of Merced High School, led the Bulldogs with six tackles against Nevada, all solo, had two tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback hurries, a pass deflection, a forced fumble, and an interception. Combine that with the team win Saturday, and it’s a performance Perales ranked up there as one of his best ever.

“For me, it’s up there for sure, just to clinch the West Division,” said Perales, who spent a year at Merced College and Sacramento State, before he transferred to Fresno State. “It’s my first championship ever I’m going to so, it’s just a huge blessing. God presented us with these opportunities, and we’re so thankful for it.”

In his three years as a Bulldog, Perales has totaled 117 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and the one interception.

Among all active FBS players, Perales is second in the FBS in career forced fumbles (9) and sacks per game (0.73), and ranks third in tackles for loss per game (1.22).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State men’s hoops falls to Vanderbilt in Wooden Legacy

The Fresno State men’s basketball team has lost its fifth-straight game. The ‘Dogs suffered a 67-59 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday. Jemarl Baker led the Bulldogs offensively with 22 points. Defensively Isaih Moore collected a team-high 12 rebounds. The ‘Dogs struggled downtown as well shooting 4-of-23 from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt outscored the Bulldogs in […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sports

Fresno State vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 best bets

The Fresno State Bulldogs look to continue their remarkable second half turnaround as they close out the regular season against Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night. Fresno State, 7-4, has won six straight games after defeating Nevada, 41-14 in Reno last Saturday. They will face Boise State in the conference championship game next Saturday. Wyoming, also 7-4, lost a close one at home to Boise State, 20-17. Last year, the Bulldogs shut out the Cowboys, 17-0 in Laramie. Wyoming is 6-4 against the spread, while Fresno State is 4-6 ATS in 2022.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno business part of DesignerCon 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business was part of a unique convention in Southern California. DesignerCon 2022 was held at the Anaheim Convention Center across from Disneyland. The convention is a mix of art, toys, fashion, and a whole lot of creativity.   The convention is designed with fans and artists in mind.  Fresno’s own MonsterCity […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rep. David Valadao projected to win 22nd Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) is projected to win the election for California’s 22nd Congressional District seat. The Associated Press called the race for Valadao on Monday. The Republican candidate has won 52.7% of the vote according to the latest vote count from the California Secretary of State. Bakersfield Assemblymember Rudy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Poverello House hosts 49th annual Thanksgiving meal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While most of us enjoy a nice feast each Thanksgiving, many face the harsh reality of homelessness. That’s why the Poverello House has stepped up, as they aim to provide that home-cooked Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need. Who doesn’t love turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course pie? Well, it […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Nutcracker returns to the Saroyan Theatre

The State Street Ballet and the Valley Perform Arts Council are back with the performance of The Nutcracker at the Saroyan Theatre on Saturday, Non. 26 at 1:00 and 6:30 pm. Student dancers from the Fresno Ballet will perform alongside State Street Ballet professional dancers Tickets are available at ValleyPerformingArtsCouncil.org. The student dancers from VPAC […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy