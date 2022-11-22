ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chris Chelios joins Joe Brand Live from Sal’s Beverage World!

By Jack Heinrich
 3 days ago

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand takes the show on the road to Sal’s Beverage World in Villa Park! Joe is joined by Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios, who signed bottles of his El Bandido Yankee Tequila for fans and shared his thoughts on Marian Hossa’s number retirement and some of his favorite memories from his playing career.

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

