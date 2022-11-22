ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Mama Bear Fights Hard To Defend Her Cubs From A Hungry Wolf Pack

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQbga_0jJQF0Zf00

Predator becomes the prey.

It’s not to often you see a bear fighting with their backs against the wall, but it can happen.

More often than not the bear has the upper hand and is the one on offense.

But, nature is a wild and unpredictable place.

A female black bear will weigh, on average, around 150-pounds, while wolves only about 110-pounds. A large wolf can get up to 150-pounds, so even the biggest of them have an even match-up with most bears. A grizzly sow on the other hand can clock in around 300 pounds.

Wolves typically stay clear of bears, but if food sources are low and there’s an opportunity, especially with young involved, you best believe they will have a go at it.

A mother bear, who looks rather thin, has three cubs to look after, and a whole wolf pack to defend them against. The cubs are too young to understand the danger, and too small to be any real help.

The wolves surround the bears and begin their attack. The mother bear keeps the cubs together and puts herself between the attacker and the cubs.

The mother bear has her head on swivel catching every attempt of the attack.

Each time a wolf goes for it, she gets in front of them and stops it. The wolves are relentless but so is this mother’s love.

As they try to attack, the wolves tire out and slow down.

The video ends with them still surrounded, but the mother bear seems to have defend successfully. No wolf wants to take a big ol’ bear paw to the face and this mama has a whole lotta fight in her.

What an encounter.

Comments / 17

Dale Davis
2d ago

send the wolf's to Minnesota DNR will purtect them . dam wolf's they eat anything, hope they start. eating the people how purtect them.

Reply
7
Herkamer
2d ago

It should be against the law for wolves to attack bear cubs.

Reply
7
Related
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack

What is happening? Something sizing up the most dangerous animal to roam North America. An animal that thrives in the harshest of conditions, killing things by using ice and freezing water to its advantage. The video that comes from Manitoba, Canada, which is one of the best places in the world to get the chance to see these beasts in the wild. It starts with two wolves right on the tail of the polar bear. Now, polar bears are the […] The post Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ferocious Bears Engage in Brutal Battle While Wolves Watch From Sidelines

There are times in life when stepping in to break up a fight serves everyone well. However, there are certainly moments when it’s best to let everything play out. One of these moments was caught on video recently when a cameraman captured two massive bears throwing down and not pulling too many punches! All while wolves keep an eye on the battle from afar.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Hot 104.7

Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear

If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

231K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy