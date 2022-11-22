Pitt County residents among Governor Volunteer Service Award winners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Five individuals and one group received the Governor Volunteer Service Awards on Monday. The reason for the awards is because of the impact they have in their communities in Pitt County.

“Pitt County gets a chance to work with other counties across the state of North Carolina with the Governor’s Office to select outstanding volunteers within our community. And we have so many outstanding volunteers here in Pitt County, it’s a real honor to be selected out of a whole group of volunteers,” said Alice Keene, Recreations and Parks coordinator.

“And tonight, we got to recognize them in the highest way that we can, and that is with our Pitt County Board of Commissioners.”

Each county in N.C. selects up to 10 people, businesses, groups or teams to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

“We had youth groups, we had seniors, we had all age groups, volunteering in our community. That’s so refreshing to see people really getting involved,” said Keene.

The Office of the Governor in 1979 started the awards to show appreciation for those who are compassionate and look after their communities. Vice President of Brooks Drywall, John Brooks, made Monday’s list. He said he’s dedicated to serving those in need in mobile homes.

“I’m really happy about it and grateful,” said Brooks.

Volunteers giving to Pitt County are making a difference to those around them.

“I would just recommend it for health and well-being for everyone to look around your community and find something that you can do for somebody else,” said Keene.

Keene said if we all thought about what our community would be without volunteers, we would be very surprised. She said Pitt County is very fortunate.

