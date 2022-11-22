ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County residents among Governor Volunteer Service Award winners

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12budJ_0jJQExEY00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Five individuals and one group received the Governor Volunteer Service Awards on Monday. The reason for the awards is because of the impact they have in their communities in Pitt County.

“Pitt County gets a chance to work with other counties across the state of North Carolina with the Governor’s Office to select outstanding volunteers within our community. And we have so many outstanding volunteers here in Pitt County, it’s a real honor to be selected out of a whole group of volunteers,” said Alice Keene, Recreations and Parks coordinator.

“And tonight, we got to recognize them in the highest way that we can, and that is with our Pitt County Board of Commissioners.”

Each county in N.C. selects up to 10 people, businesses, groups or teams to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

“We had youth groups, we had seniors, we had all age groups, volunteering in our community. That’s so refreshing to see people really getting involved,” said Keene.

The Office of the Governor in 1979 started the awards to show appreciation for those who are compassionate and look after their communities. Vice President of Brooks Drywall, John Brooks, made Monday’s list. He said he’s dedicated to serving those in need in mobile homes.

“I’m really happy about it and grateful,” said Brooks.

Volunteers giving to Pitt County are making a difference to those around them.

“I would just recommend it for health and well-being for everyone to look around your community and find something that you can do for somebody else,” said Keene.

Keene said if we all thought about what our community would be without volunteers, we would be very surprised. She said Pitt County is very fortunate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Turkey Trot in Cape Carteret gets holiday started early

Walkers, joggers and runners in Cape Carteret got up bright and early Thursday morning for the Turkey Trot, hosted by the Gym Cape Carteret Center. Turkey Trot in Cape Carteret gets holiday started …. Walkers, joggers and runners in Cape Carteret got up bright and early Thursday morning for the...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WNCT

PCC busy registering students for spring 2023 classes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Registration for the 2023 Spring Semester at Pitt Community College is well underway for currently-enrolled and prospective students.    With courses filling fast and admissions applications arriving daily, PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience John Carrere is encouraging students interested in taking spring courses to connect with Pitt’s admissions office and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern Police activates holiday task force

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Thanksgiving celebrated around ENC in many ways

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy Thanksgiving! We at WNCT hope everyone enjoyed the holiday with good food, family, some football and some shopping. The special day was celebrated in many ways by many people around Eastern North Carolina. From running events that helped raise money for good causes and warmed the hearts of those who […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville crowns chili champions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are two new Chili Cook-Off champions in the City of Greenville. More than 40 pots lined the Greenville Fire/Rescue station as it hosted the annual Chili Cook-Off. Greenville Fire/Rescue, the Greenville Police Department and several restaurants brought their best chili to be judged. Dap House and GFR Station 5 were […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville councilmember returns to Military Affairs Commission

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Councilwoman Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been re-appointed to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by Governor Roy Cooper, according to the City of Jacksonville. Washington is the first elected official from Jacksonville to be appointed as a voting member to the Commission. Dr. Washington first filled the seat […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Day before Thanksgiving: Giving back, getting ready

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving, and we all have a lot to be thankful for. People in Greenville and around Eastern North Carolina were busy getting ready for the big feast. Many others were finding ways to give back to those who may not be able to take part in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone

In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Beaufort County gets new health director

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Board of Health has appointed a new health director. The county tells WITN that JaNell Octigan will serve as the new health director starting January 1st, taking over for James Madson who is retiring at the end of December. The board says...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy