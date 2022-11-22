Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

BARLING, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing out of Barling.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Madison Baker went missing from the 13th Street and D Street area around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Baker is 5 ft. 4 in. and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzlies pullover, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms and white shoes.

Madison Baker was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzlies pullover, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms and white shoes.

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information on Baker’s whereabouts, contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.