Enough food to feed an Army! Fort Campbell soldiers eat for Thanksgiving
To thank them for their service, a Thanksgiving feast was served up to soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell.
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Clarksville TN (Tennessee)
If you are fun-loving and looking to catch some fun somewhere away from home, I suggest you explore the wonderful city of Clarksville, Tennessee. Clarksville is one of the oldest cities in Tennessee, known for its annual river fest and museum, but it offers much more. So if you are looking at going over to Clarksville to catch some fun, you are at the right place.
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Filmmakers hope Tennessee can become the ‘Hollywood of the South’
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
Clarksville student performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a holiday staple for the last 96 years, and for one Clarksville high school student, it has become a dream realized. Each year, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band holds auditions for high school students to be a...
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
Turkey Giveaway At Patriot Express Mart Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Patriot Express Mart is holding a turkey drive and will be handing out 300 turkeys to anyone in need Tuesday, November 22. Owner Jay Sukhadia said the turkey giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Several businesses and private individuals have donated to make this happen. Coca-Cola has donated...
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
Tennessee’s EV industry is growing lightning fast
We wanted to find out why Tennessee is fast-becoming the capital of electric vehicles.
LG Chem to build cathode plant in Clarksville
A plan to invest nearly $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, supporting the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the country, was announced Monday. The project is also expected to bring 860 jobs with it to Montgomery County.
Buona, Original Rainbow Cone opening dual-concept locations in Tennessee
Two Chicago-based brands, Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone, are opening their first co-branded locations outside of Illinois in Tennessee. Led by Jesse Alvarez, the former owner of Buffalo Wings and Rings, and Tony Vendramin, a real estate developer, the Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will open next year in Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and the Smyrna communities. They'll have double-lane drive-thrus, dining rooms and mobile ordering pick-up zones.
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
LG Chem to build $3.2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Clarksville
LG Chem, a South Korea-based chemical company, announced plans Monday to bring a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Clarksville, Tennessee. The facility will be the largest of its kind in the United States and represents the single-largest foreign investment in Tennessee’s history. It is expected to create 860 new jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
