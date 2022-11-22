ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

Related
vasttourist.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Clarksville TN (Tennessee)

If you are fun-loving and looking to catch some fun somewhere away from home, I suggest you explore the wonderful city of Clarksville, Tennessee. Clarksville is one of the oldest cities in Tennessee, known for its annual river fest and museum, but it offers much more. So if you are looking at going over to Clarksville to catch some fun, you are at the right place.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
GOLDEN POND, KY
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville student performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a holiday staple for the last 96 years, and for one Clarksville high school student, it has become a dream realized. Each year, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band holds auditions for high school students to be a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Turkey Giveaway At Patriot Express Mart Tuesday

Paris, Tenn.–Patriot Express Mart is holding a turkey drive and will be handing out 300 turkeys to anyone in need Tuesday, November 22. Owner Jay Sukhadia said the turkey giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Several businesses and private individuals have donated to make this happen. Coca-Cola has donated...
PARIS, TN
WKRN News 2

LG Chem to build cathode plant in Clarksville

A plan to invest nearly $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, supporting the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the country, was announced Monday. The project is also expected to bring 860 jobs with it to Montgomery County.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Fast Casual

Buona, Original Rainbow Cone opening dual-concept locations in Tennessee

Two Chicago-based brands, Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone, are opening their first co-branded locations outside of Illinois in Tennessee. Led by Jesse Alvarez, the former owner of Buffalo Wings and Rings, and Tony Vendramin, a real estate developer, the Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will open next year in Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and the Smyrna communities. They'll have double-lane drive-thrus, dining rooms and mobile ordering pick-up zones.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

LG Chem to build $3.2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Clarksville

LG Chem, a South Korea-based chemical company, announced plans Monday to bring a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Clarksville, Tennessee. The facility will be the largest of its kind in the United States and represents the single-largest foreign investment in Tennessee’s history. It is expected to create 860 new jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

589K+
Followers
67K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy