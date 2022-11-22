Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
kvrr.com
WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business. SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study. Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the...
valleynewslive.com
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
kvrr.com
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
kvrr.com
16th annual Fill the Dome returns to Fargodome
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of students from elementary to high school and local leaders partner with the Great Plains Food bank in the annual Fill the Dome campaign. “This is the first year since, I believe, 2019 we’ve been able to be back in the dome following COVID and just some issues with the flooring here, we haven’t been able to have the full extent of this event. Specifically today, we’re going to be packing up all the food that our F-M schools sent in. We get to send everything to the food banks today and pretty much, immediately families in need in the F-M area will be receiving this on their tables,” said Bayley Scott, a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Take The Highway To The Danger Zone To Help The Veterans Honor Flight
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The highway to the danger zone leads to Scheels Arena this weekend. The Fargo Force are hosting their annual Honor Flight jersey night on Saturday, with a Top Gun theme. It’s a fundraiser to help send veterans on free flights to Washington, D.C. to see...
valleynewslive.com
Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
kvrr.com
Fundraiser Started For Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood To “Keep the Doors Open”
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A fundraiser is started for a senior living center in danger of closing in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. A GoFundMe account has been started for Dakota Estates to “keep the doors open”. It says there is a plan for purchase in place, but until...
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
kvrr.com
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioners are being told to possibly consider increasing special assessments to help fund future capital improvement projects in the city. "In order to continue to fund the necessary pavement preservation street reconstruction projects the city will need to change how projects are funded," said Fargo Assistant City Engineer Tom Knakmuhs.
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
kvrr.com
Jamestown Man Gets 3 Years For Fatal 2021 Crash
BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Jamestown man is sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal crash this summer in Barnes County. Wyatt Staloch had changed his plea to guilty earlier this month in the death of Christina Anderson in July. He was charged with three felony...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Comments / 0