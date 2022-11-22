ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, ND

kfgo.com

State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
CASSELTON, ND
kvrr.com

16th annual Fill the Dome returns to Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of students from elementary to high school and local leaders partner with the Great Plains Food bank in the annual Fill the Dome campaign. “This is the first year since, I believe, 2019 we’ve been able to be back in the dome following COVID and just some issues with the flooring here, we haven’t been able to have the full extent of this event. Specifically today, we’re going to be packing up all the food that our F-M schools sent in. We get to send everything to the food banks today and pretty much, immediately families in need in the F-M area will be receiving this on their tables,” said Bayley Scott, a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
MOORHEAD, MN
gowatertown.net

Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire

LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
LISBON, ND
kvrr.com

Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioners are being told to possibly consider increasing special assessments to help fund future capital improvement projects in the city. "In order to continue to fund the necessary pavement preservation street reconstruction projects the city will need to change how projects are funded," said Fargo Assistant City Engineer Tom Knakmuhs.
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Jamestown Man Gets 3 Years For Fatal 2021 Crash

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Jamestown man is sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal crash this summer in Barnes County. Wyatt Staloch had changed his plea to guilty earlier this month in the death of Christina Anderson in July. He was charged with three felony...
JAMESTOWN, ND
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND

