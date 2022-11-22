ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA Holiday Train, Bus Now Running in Chicago. Here's the 2022 Schedule

Chicagoans can now board one of the city's most classic wintertime traditions: the CTA's holiday train and bus. The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins its voyage for the 2022 season Friday, with plans to chug across the city while glistening with numerous lights and LED signs. Santa and his reindeer are expected to keep commuters company for the ride, too.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning

Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
CHICAGO, IL
What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?

Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from. While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting. Here's a list of restaurant chains that...
CHICAGO, IL
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say

Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
CHICAGO, IL
Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop

A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
