Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
CTA Holiday Train, Bus Now Running in Chicago. Here's the 2022 Schedule
Chicagoans can now board one of the city's most classic wintertime traditions: the CTA's holiday train and bus. The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins its voyage for the 2022 season Friday, with plans to chug across the city while glistening with numerous lights and LED signs. Santa and his reindeer are expected to keep commuters company for the ride, too.
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning
Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
Arlington Heights Welcomes Sailors Away From Home on Thanksgiving
Veterans and volunteers from the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 welcomed 45 sailors for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. The young men and women are doing their U.S. Navy Basic Training at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois. For eight weeks, this group has been away from their...
At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far
Thursday – At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition. Wednesday – At approximately 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking in the...
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?
Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from. While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting. Here's a list of restaurant chains that...
NBC Chicago
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say
Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
NBC Chicago
Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop
A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the...
Man Arrested After Claiming to Have Bomb in Bag at O'Hare, Chicago Police Say
A man is in custody after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport on Friday, authorities said. The man was arrested in Terminal one, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a Tweet posted at 12:19 p.m. According to Ahern, comb and arson detectives...
NBC Chicago
Concealed Carry Holder and Robber Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire in Calumet Heights
A woman with a concealed carry license was shot after she wounded a robber trying to break into her car early Wednesday in Calumet Heights. The woman, 23, was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men stepped out of a black sedan and approached about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic Light Show Debuts for 2022 Season
Billed as the longest-running lights festival in the Chicago area, Holiday Magic is officially back at Brookfield Zoo for the 2022 season. The popular wintertime attraction is heading into its 41st running, with over two million immersive LED lights casting a glow across the zoo's grounds. Zoogoers can set their...
NBC Chicago
Is This Flu Strain Worse for Kids and Seniors Than Others? Here's What Experts Say
Flu cases are rising across the Chicago area as hospitals report an overwhelming increase in pediatric admissions, but could the strain behind some current flu cases be making things worse?. Hospitals are already reporting a concerning rate of pediatric hospitalizations, with intensive care unit bed capacity dropping well into the...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Returns to Oklahoma City as Rival for 3rd Time
Donovan returns to Oklahoma City as rival for 3rd time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Friday marks the third time that Billy Donovan has returned to Oklahoma City as a visiting coach. The Chicago Bulls lost an overtime game there against Donovan’s former team in January 2021 and prevailed...
Police: Man And 5-Year-Old Boy Injured Following Crash In Chicago's Logan Square
Chicago police are investigating a crash that injured a man and a five year old boy in Logan Square. It happened on Central Park Avenue near Diversey Avenue Wednesday around 12:30 pm. “I was on my way home and I just saw this and this is totally different,” said neighbor...
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0