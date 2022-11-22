Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther seems to be leaving the streets of London and heading to new territory judging by the first images from Netflix‘s upcoming Luther film. The forthcoming feature will see The Wire alum reprise the lead role he played across five seasons of the popular British crime thriller. As the new photos show, Elba is sporting his now signature tweed coat as he transforms into the ingenious but tormented detective. But while the dress sense might be the same, the location is not.

8 HOURS AGO