Snag the Bestselling White and Navy Sweater That the Internet Is Obsessed With—Now Nearly 40% Off on Amazon
Before anyone had even heard of a humble photo-sharing app called Instagram, we had this thing called “blogs.'' Standalone websites run by individuals with distinct voices and perspectives. That’s right, you had to go to separate URLs to catch up on your favorite online creators and get their product recommendations. Now that everyone with social media has essentially their own mini blog, it can be hard to figure out which product recommendations are legit.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Activision, Ford, Black Friday - Five Things To Know
Stock futures edge higher, dollar extends retreat; Apple slips amid reports of more disruption at iPhone factory in China; Activision slumps on concerns over FTC challenge to Microsoft deal; Ford edges lower after recalling 634,000 SUVs and Black Friday expected to see millions return to brick-and-mortar shopping. Five things you...
Musk says new color-coded verification system at Twitter will roll out in a week
Elon Musk is ready to try his troubled new verification system for Twitter once again. This time, in color. The CEO of Twitter announced - via a tweet of course - that Twitter will roll out its tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. There's changes to the program that he apparently hopes will stop people from paying the $8 a month fee just to impersonate celebrities or companies.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: Which Song Is the Catchiest? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.]. It’s no secret that James Gunn loves a good tune, and while he pays homage to classics in his Guardians of the Galaxy films and on HBO Max‘s Peacemaker, particularly the show’s opening theme sequence, he’s stepping into new territory with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)
Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther seems to be leaving the streets of London and heading to new territory judging by the first images from Netflix‘s upcoming Luther film. The forthcoming feature will see The Wire alum reprise the lead role he played across five seasons of the popular British crime thriller. As the new photos show, Elba is sporting his now signature tweed coat as he transforms into the ingenious but tormented detective. But while the dress sense might be the same, the location is not.
30 Films Where The Last Scene Is Actually The Best Scene In The Entire Thing
"The movie is brilliant from its first scene, but that ending solidifies it as one of the best of all time."
