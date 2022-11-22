Read full article on original website
LIVE: Take The Highway To The Danger Zone To Help The Veterans Honor Flight
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The highway to the danger zone leads to Scheels Arena this weekend. The Fargo Force are hosting their annual Honor Flight jersey night on Saturday, with a Top Gun theme. It’s a fundraiser to help send veterans on free flights to Washington, D.C. to see...
Fundraiser Started For Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood To “Keep the Doors Open”
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A fundraiser is started for a senior living center in danger of closing in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. A GoFundMe account has been started for Dakota Estates to “keep the doors open”. It says there is a plan for purchase in place, but until...
LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert
The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage. The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”. The group’s seen a number of changes...
3 Bison On FCS Player of the Year Watch
FARGO– NDSU football concluded their regular season over the weekend. Tuesday morning it was announced that three Bison are in consideration for player of the year awards in the Football Championship Subdivision. Fullback Hunter Luepke and left tackle Cody Mauch are finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS, and Bison defensive end Spencer Waege is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the defensive player of the year. Luepke finished the season with 621 yards rush and nine touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he added 196 more yards and four more touchdowns. Mauch helped to anchor the Bison offensive line that only allowed eight sacks all season and finished 4th in the nation with just under 262 team rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Waege finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss this season.
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
Pet Connection: Meet Keya
Keya is a short girl with a big heart. The 5 1/2 year-old is affectionately called “Short Stack” by the folks at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes. She came to them as a transfer from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue. Keys is a sweet girl...
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
Fargo’s Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds from the F-M community go to Fargo’s Salvation Army for its annual Thanksgiving celebration by offering a meal for those in need. Major Abe Tamayo says every year the nonprofit hosts the event every Wednesday before the holiday so people have a chance to be with their families.
Names Released In Suspected Murder-Suicide Near Battle Lake
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims of what is believed to be a murder-suicide as 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen. Deputies found their bodies in a house in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The...
HUD Grant Awarded For Demolition And Redevelopment of Downtown Fargo High Rise
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million in federal funding for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen....
Tree lighting brings holiday cheer to Broadway Square
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It feels more like the holidays than Thanksgiving as the 32 foot tree at Broadway Square in Downtown Fargo is lit. Music filled the air from the Bison Arts Singers as Fargo Parks and Mayor Mahoney spoke about the joy of the holiday season. Jasper...
WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business. SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study. Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the...
