FARGO– NDSU football concluded their regular season over the weekend. Tuesday morning it was announced that three Bison are in consideration for player of the year awards in the Football Championship Subdivision. Fullback Hunter Luepke and left tackle Cody Mauch are finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS, and Bison defensive end Spencer Waege is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the defensive player of the year. Luepke finished the season with 621 yards rush and nine touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he added 196 more yards and four more touchdowns. Mauch helped to anchor the Bison offensive line that only allowed eight sacks all season and finished 4th in the nation with just under 262 team rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Waege finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss this season.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO