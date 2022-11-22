ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

12-year-old shot while riding in stolen car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 deputies were called to Houston Avenue in reference to a car accident. While in route, they received a second call of shots fired in the area. 911 Dispatch then told deputies the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
COCHRAN, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

12-year-old shot in stolen car after wreck near Pendleton Homes

MACON, Ga. -- New reports reveal a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Avenue in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were heading to Houston Ave for a car crash when they received a call that shots had been fired. Initially, investigators were unsure if the wreck and the shooting were related....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy