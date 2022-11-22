Read full article on original website
Bibb deputies say victim of shooting on Houston Avenue is 12-years-old
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 3400 block of Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb Deputies received a call for a car crash just after 4 Wednesday afternoon. On the way to the scene Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
WMAZ
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding man in connection to shooting at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the person connected to a shooting at the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments on Tuesday. They say it happened around 11 a.m. at the apartments located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive. 24-year-old Kenderius Fort and his sister 29-year-old...
WMAZ
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
This isn't Ava Hardy's first drive, it is her 4th. This go round she's aiming higher.
41nbc.com
12-year-old shot while riding in stolen car
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 deputies were called to Houston Avenue in reference to a car accident. While in route, they received a second call of shots fired in the area. 911 Dispatch then told deputies the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
WMAZ
40 years later, DNA test reunites biological sisters
Five Thanksgivings ago, Kristy Kirton of Indiana and Stacey Wilbanks-Mohler of Macon were strangers. This week, they will spend the holiday at the same table.
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Circle K on Vineville Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at the Circle K gas Station. They say it happened Thursday at the Circle K on 3889 Vineville avenue. A man in a blue face mask entered the store with a gun, according to a press release.
WRDW-TV
20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.
41nbc.com
GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
allongeorgia.com
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies released the identities of the woman and child killed in a wrong-way crash. Bibb County Sheriff officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes near the Bass Road ramp. [DOWNLOAD:...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
5-Year-Old Carmyn Anderson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The crash happened on I-75 southbound at Bass Road around 4 a.m. in Bibb County. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry traveling southbound.
70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.
Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
12-year-old shot in stolen car after wreck near Pendleton Homes
MACON, Ga. -- New reports reveal a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Avenue in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were heading to Houston Ave for a car crash when they received a call that shots had been fired. Initially, investigators were unsure if the wreck and the shooting were related....
Three teenagers charged, arrested in connection to October Cochran shooting
COCHRAN, Ga. — Three teenagers have been arrested after a shooting in Cochran in October according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They say on October 29, police received a call about someone being shot at 112 Ell Street in Cochran around 11 p.m.. When...
wgxa.tv
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
