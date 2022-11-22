Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who is USA soccer player Haji Wright? USMNT goal scorer gets World Cup start vs England
England and the USA published unchanged lineups for their World Cup clash on Friday, except for one name: Haji Wright. The response was one of surprise on social media, with USMNT fans stunned coach Gregg Berhalter would throw Wright in against the roaring Three Lions. Wright came off the substitutes...
Sporting News
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
After a goalless draw with the United States, England are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions failed to reproduce the champagne football witnessed during their 6-2 thumping of Iran first up but moved onto four points despite a frustrating evening in Al Khor.
England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw
A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from United States.The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.Relive all the action with our live blog below
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Sporting News
Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar
USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.
Sporting News
