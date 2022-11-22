ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw

A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from United States.The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.Relive all the action with our live blog below
Sporting News

Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar

USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.

