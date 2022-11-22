Arab’s Brody McCain signs National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Northwest-Shoals
ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) – Arab pitcher Brody McCain signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
McCain was a huge playmaker as the Arab football team made it to the state quarterfinals, and will now prepare for his final season on the diamond with the Knights before becoming a Patriot next year.
