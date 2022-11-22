ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Related
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX
CBS DFW

1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway

DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane. The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond

DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 67-Year-Old Arlington Grandmother

A North Texas family is grieving a heartbreaking loss just as the holiday season gets underway, which they say simply won't be the same again. Maricela Moreno, 67, died after she was hit by a car Sunday in Arlington. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive, about one block east of Texas 360.
ARLINGTON, TX

