fox4news.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes while fleeing from White Settlement police
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement police chased down and arrested a man who they said fled from police while driving a stolen car. Dash and body cam video of Wednesday's chase was released by police. Police said the driver, Michael Grant, lost control and crashed into a fence after...
fox4news.com
Garland police release photos of guns recovered from vehicle that crashed while fleeing police
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police have released pictures of the guns they said were recovered from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night. The chase started when Garland PD officers recognized a white Tahoe connected to a string of burglaries and tried to pull the vehicle over near Kingsley Road.
Armed robbery suspect locked up after a police chase in White Settlement
A man is locked up after leading White Settlement on a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon. An armed robbery suspect was driving a stolen car on Las Vegas Trail,
Man struck and killed by a car in Haltom City
A man has been struck and killed by traffic in Haltom City. Just past 8 p.m. 911 callers told police about the serious accident on Denton Highway.
kgns.tv
Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - One person is in custody after leading police officers on a high-speed chase in Dallas County, Texas Monday afternoon. The chase originated when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes Sedan for a traffic violation. The driver refused to pull over.
fox4news.com
Carrollton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 8
CARROLLTON, Texas - The driver believed to have caused a deadly crash in Carrollton that killed a mother of 8 is now behind bars. 19-year-old Brayan De La Rosa, is charged in connection to the Oct. 24 crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. 43-year-old Aurora Canales was killed and...
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect in custody after leading police on high-speed chase from Kaufman to Dallas counties
A suspect is under arrest after prompting police on a high-speed chase that originated in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County, Monday afternoon.
fox4news.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway
DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane. The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the...
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
fox4news.com
North Texas high speed chase suspect charged with drug possession, evading arrest
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A suspect who lead authorities on a high speed, multi-city chase on Monday has been charged. The chase started near Forney, but weaved along parts of I-30 and 635 in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett. 19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol was booked into the Kaufman County...
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
fox4news.com
Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
WFAA
Haltom City police investigating crash that killed pedestrian
Police said a man was hit by a car on Denton Highway. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 67-Year-Old Arlington Grandmother
A North Texas family is grieving a heartbreaking loss just as the holiday season gets underway, which they say simply won't be the same again. Maricela Moreno, 67, died after she was hit by a car Sunday in Arlington. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive, about one block east of Texas 360.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Man in his 20s found fatally shot inside running vehicle, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a homicide discovered Monday morning. Police were initially called around 9:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was originally reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police said. Upon arrival, police said they didn't find any...
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
