411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
itrwrestling.com
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
PWMania
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE
Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
PWMania
What Vince McMahon Said to WWE Talent About Unintentionally Laughing on TV
Santino Marella brought up the topic of WWE wrestlers laughing unintentionally on television during his tenure with the company during an appearance he made on The A2theK Wrestling Show. “There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Champion Relinquishes Their Title
A few months ago it was announced that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was sidelined due to injury, and in her absence Toni Storm was crowned interim champion. Saturday night at Full Gear, Toni Storm defended the interim AEW Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter and Hayter picked up the victory.
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
