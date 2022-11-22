Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks make fun of CM Punk on AEW Dynamite
Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Says Decision To Return To The Ring At Age 69 Was Not An Easy One
Ricky Steamboat’s decision to return to the ring at age 69 was not an easy one. But it’s one “The Dragon” decided to make. Ahead of his return in the six-man tag-team match that will see him team up with FTR, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an interview.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
itrwrestling.com
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare
An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
WWE signs Netflix star to wrestling deal
WWE has signed the star of a hit Netflix show to a wrestling deal. ‘Cheer’ star Gabi Butler revealed Tuesday that she’s signed with WWE. The 24-year-old Butler, a native of Boca Raton, Florida, told PEOPLE that she inked the deal to join the top pro wrestling promotion in the world. PEOPLE writer Natasha Dye wrote, “Cheer star Gabi Butler Read more... The post WWE signs Netflix star to wrestling deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
