Durham, NC

WRAL News

No. 13 NC State women turn back Vanderbilt 82-73 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 with nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 13 North Carolina State defeated Vanderbilt 82-73 on Thursday in the Cancun Classic. The Wolfpack (5-1), who play West Virginia on Friday, led 62-36 midway through the third quarter...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Jarkel Joiner scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime and North Carolina State used a big second-half run to take control and beat Dayton 76-64 in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making 11...
DAYTON, OH
WRAL News

Pack Therapy: What's left for the Wolfpack?

In a season where nothing has gone to plan for NC State, the Wolfpack can either close it out with an upset of rival North Carolina or add to its own misery. The season began with hopes and dreams of the program’s first ACC title since 1979. Those were quickly dashed after a 4-0 start. Then the injuries started. The losses continued.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State leads No. 18 North Carolina at halftime

ABC | 3rd - 08:30. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — NC State turned to its fourth starting quarterback for its regular-season finale at No. 18 North Carolina. And Ben Finley, a redshirt freshman from Arizona, delivered in the first half against the rival Tar Heels, outplaying UNC counterpart Drake Maye.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Ripken the bat dog, football tee retriever finds fame

A Labrador retriever named Ripken got his name from baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. Ripken’s younger cousin Rivers gets his name from NC State football hero Philip Rivers. They are both working dogs. "They do have a job, and they love their job," said owner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
GREENSBORO, NC
