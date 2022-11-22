Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No. 13 NC State women turn back Vanderbilt 82-73 in Cancun
CANCUN, Mexico — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 with nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 13 North Carolina State defeated Vanderbilt 82-73 on Thursday in the Cancun Classic. The Wolfpack (5-1), who play West Virginia on Friday, led 62-36 midway through the third quarter...
Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Jarkel Joiner scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime and North Carolina State used a big second-half run to take control and beat Dayton 76-64 in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making 11...
Pack Therapy: What's left for the Wolfpack?
In a season where nothing has gone to plan for NC State, the Wolfpack can either close it out with an upset of rival North Carolina or add to its own misery. The season began with hopes and dreams of the program’s first ACC title since 1979. Those were quickly dashed after a 4-0 start. Then the injuries started. The losses continued.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
Power 5's leading tackler Cedric Gray pushes UNC defense past criticism
When UNC junior linebacker Cedric Gray speaks with the media he is calm and soft spoken. After a 45-32 loss to Notre Dame early in the season Gray leaned into the microphone to make sure his response was heard loud and clear. "Very high," Gray said when asked what his...
NC State leads No. 18 North Carolina at halftime
ABC | 3rd - 08:30. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — NC State turned to its fourth starting quarterback for its regular-season finale at No. 18 North Carolina. And Ben Finley, a redshirt freshman from Arizona, delivered in the first half against the rival Tar Heels, outplaying UNC counterpart Drake Maye.
Rivalry week is here! North Carolina favored by 6.5 points against NC State
Week 13 of the 2022 college football season aka rivalry week has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. The College Football Playoff rankings are used in this story. North Carolina, NC State seek redemption during rivalry week. NC State @ No. 17...
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
Ripken the bat dog, football tee retriever finds fame
A Labrador retriever named Ripken got his name from baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. Ripken’s younger cousin Rivers gets his name from NC State football hero Philip Rivers. They are both working dogs. "They do have a job, and they love their job," said owner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell...
Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
Durham Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving lunch, carnival games and prizes for families
DURHAM, N.C. — Volunteers are spending their Thanksgiving morning preparing a meal for thousands. Durham Rescue Mission will be serving their annual Community Dinner on Thursday – and that means prepping 150 turkeys for the anticipated 2,000 attendees. This is the 48th year that Durham Rescue Mission has...
Christmas parade safety taken for granted, says Raleigh 'Christmas Carol' actor Ira David Wood
RALEIGH, N.C. — The actor known for his role as Scrooge in Raleigh’s version of "A Christmas Carol" said, to his knowledge, there was not a pre-parade inspection of the float he was on for Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Ira David Wood, who launched ‘A Christmas Carol’...
Thanksgiving comes early for Fort Bragg soldiers and their families
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Thanksgiving is coming a couple of days early for soldiers at Fort Bragg. A Thanksgiving meal was served Tuesday at all nine dining facilities on Post – to soldiers and their families. Even WRAL's Gilbert Baez recalled being a lieutenant, putting on his dress...
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
Newly-released 911 calls from Raleigh Christmas Parade provide firsthand insight from the tragic day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Audio from 911 calls from the Raleigh Christmas Parade were released on Wednesday, providing firsthand insight into the moments surrounding the tragic death on Nov. 19 that took the life of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Several witnesses called 911 with reports of an out of control truck.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
Businesses across the Triangle increase security to keep Black Friday shoppers safe
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It also marks the one-year anniversary of a dark day in the Triangle, the shooting at Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham. That anniversary highlights the challenge of balancing shopping, and safety this holiday season. The images are...
