FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
bartowsportszone.com
Basketball roundup: Tough Tuesday for local teams
It was a tough Tuesday for local basketball teams in action at various events. The Excel Christian, Woodland, Adairsville, and Cass boys all suffered losses. In girls' action, Adairsville and Woodland fell. WESLEYAN 62, EXCEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BOYS 57. The Excel boys had a three-point lead late in the game...
bartowsportszone.com
Cass swim team runner-up at Darlington 5-team meet
The Cass High School swim teams finished second last Thursday (Nov. 17) in a five-team meet at Darlington in Rome. Host Darlington won the combined team scores with 181 points, followed by Cass (100), Model (61), Armuchee (23), and Pepperell (19). First and second place performances for Cass included:. 1st...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
Snowboard Magazine
Rome Celebrates 20 Years Where it All Began
You know the saying "you can't go home again"? It's bullshit. We all have a beginning to our snowboarding story—sometimes there are a few beginnings: our first turns, first big resort, first job, etc. In issue 19.1, I wrote about my personal beginning in the snowboard industry, a path that started squarely at 1 Derby Lane, Rome’s Vermont headquarters. As I wrote, I kept thinking about just how lucky I was that a burgeoning snowboard brand would welcome a snowboard-obsessed college student into their midst; the way I see it, I was getting way more out of it than they were. I was wholly inexperienced, constantly in awe of everything around me, and mostly devoid of any real applicable skill, other than an uncompromising desire to contribute in any way, no matter how small. My excitement to fill my brain with literally all the snowboard information that I could, no matter how nerdy, made up for my lack of real world business prowess—at least I think—and Josh, Paul, Sully, Dennis, Tim, Mike, Paddock, Cavan, and crew let me hang around.
wrganews.com
2022 Rome Christmas Parade Grand Marshal selected
The Rome Christmas Parade committee recently announced the grand marshal of the 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. According to a post on the Christmas parade’s website, the committee is no longer taking entries for the parade due to the record number of entries this year. The parade is scheduled for November 29th at 6:30 PM.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County man arrested in Jamaica, extradited to Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County man was returned to Georgia by Jamaican police after 11 years on the run. The Jamaica Constabulary Force arrested 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey and accused him of overstaying his visa. He had been in the country since 2011 on a visa that was only valid for six months. Rainey was fleeing charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery in Paulding County.
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
The Citizen Online
Critical transgender statements by Walker foment violence
Last Sunday, as we marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, I prayed for the 32 souls of the people killed in 2022 in our country. The senseless shooting in Colorado Springs on the anniversary of this solemn day was almost impossible to fathom. How can such ignorance and hatred continue?. I...
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
'I am gonna miss my children for the rest of my life' | This is how a Paulding County mother plans to remember teen sons lost in fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — When Kati Wall called 911 on Sept. 23, she was terrified but hopeful. “My kids are there and they haven’t answered their cell phones,” she told the dispatcher. “I just need to know if they’re OK.”. She was rushing to her...
Paulding County man evading arrest for more than a decade arrested in Jamaica, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — After being on the run for more than a decade, a Paulding County man facing several child molestation charges was arrested in Jamaica, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he was on their radar after overstaying his visa. The 71-year-old was arrested...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says
ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.
wrganews.com
51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
Ga. man out on bond for rape then strangles man, sells another the drugs that killed him, DA says
CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of rape and released on bond then strangled one man and sold another man the drugs that killed him, according to the Canton district attorney. Nicholas Brian Gosnell, 23, pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault/strangulation, trafficking fentanyl and...
