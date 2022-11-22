You know the saying "you can't go home again"? It's bullshit. We all have a beginning to our snowboarding story—sometimes there are a few beginnings: our first turns, first big resort, first job, etc. In issue 19.1, I wrote about my personal beginning in the snowboard industry, a path that started squarely at 1 Derby Lane, Rome’s Vermont headquarters. As I wrote, I kept thinking about just how lucky I was that a burgeoning snowboard brand would welcome a snowboard-obsessed college student into their midst; the way I see it, I was getting way more out of it than they were. I was wholly inexperienced, constantly in awe of everything around me, and mostly devoid of any real applicable skill, other than an uncompromising desire to contribute in any way, no matter how small. My excitement to fill my brain with literally all the snowboard information that I could, no matter how nerdy, made up for my lack of real world business prowess—at least I think—and Josh, Paul, Sully, Dennis, Tim, Mike, Paddock, Cavan, and crew let me hang around.

