Read full article on original website
Steve
3d ago
If they are real I’m impressed. If not she can get in line with the other million
Reply(16)
32
Larry Selvage
3d ago
why do pretty girls like her think they have to flaunt what they have are they that insecure
Reply(48)
38
LEFT is Right_RIGHT is Wrong!!!
2d ago
…just don’t zoom-in on her caked on face with tons of cover-up, her asymmetrical nose and penciled lip-liner, but somethin is tell’n me, that’s not where my attention should be focused…🤔 Anyone still remember what ‘natural beauty’ looks like, before Instagram?
Reply(6)
7
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
HollywoodLife
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: Upcoming Impact Wrestling Match To Be Close To An Hour
An upcoming episode of Impact Wrestling will seemingly be dominated by one match as the promotion held its latest set of TV tapings on Sunday, November 20. The final segment of the taping saw World Champion Josh Alexander cut a promo in the ring about how he didn’t want to wait until Hard to Kill and issued an open challenge which was accepted by “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos
Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling
People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
I Thought He Was A Plumber! Adult Film Star’s Photo Shared During Vikings Game
I'd guess you've probably seen the Tweet that made the Minnesota Vikings scoreboard as part of their #SkolSalute to service on Sunday. I mean there really wasn't much going on down on the field for many Vikings fans to be cheering about, so why not have some fun with the video board?
Fans did not like the Thanksgiving halftime show at Ford Field
The first half of action between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving was fun and crowd-pleasing. Then came the halftime show…. The performance by Bebe Rexha inside Ford Field was not well-received. Not by the fans in the stadium, who got to watch the backside of a stage concealed in a corner of the end zone with the performance strictly for television.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 9, Horseback Riding: 'My Baby'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and dad of three was feeling extra grateful for his kids ahead of Thanksgiving, showing his love and support for them on his social media Tom Brady's daughter is saddling up! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, showed support for his nine-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, with a heartfelt Instagram Story on Wednesday night. Brady posted a picture showing his little girl on horseback as she trotted through a corral while sporting a riding helmet and gloves. He simply captioned the photo, "My Baby," followed by...
Women's Health
Katharine McPhee Foster Has Strong Abs (With A Peek Of Toned Leg) In A Crop Top, High-Slit Skirt Set In Photos
Katharine McPhee Foster isn't just busy launching a jewelry line, she's also hitting the streets of New York City in a trendy new set. The singer, 38, showed off her sculpted core and a peek of her strong leg in a high-slit skirt paired with a crop top. Kat is...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
PWMania
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE
Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Talks About The Emotional Impact Of Her Crown Jewel Match
Speaking recently with Comicbook Nation, Bianca Belair shared some details about her experiences at WWE Crown Jewel this year (per Wrestling Inc). Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship title against Bayley at the event and spoke about the scope of the match for her personally. You can read a highlight from Belair and watch the full interview below.
Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration
Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
PWMania
Good News on AEW Star Following Injury Scare at Rampage Taping
At Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, Dante Martin and Darius Martin faced off against Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR. It was speculated that Dante may have been injured during the encounter, which would have been the last thing he needed after such a difficult time with injuries. A large number of fans were concerned about Dante’s situation.
PWMania
New Developments in Storyline Between Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominik
As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE SmackDown brand in October after reaching his “breaking point” with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on different brands, the father-son storyline continues. WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on...
Comments / 272