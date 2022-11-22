Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Why Devils’ locker room was (surprisingly) calm after chaotic loss to Maple Leafs
As soon as the final buzzer sounded in the Devils’ 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, players on both benches raced to the exits to avoid the impending mayhem. After watching three Devils goals get stripped away in the game, fans threw cups, shirts and overpriced snacks and beer at referees in the third period to voice displeasure with the calls. Some players were hit – Erika Haula got smacked with a chicken finger – while others, like Toronto star Auston Matthews, shot cans across the pilsner-soaked ice.
Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials’ second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can’t win the game, and that’s frustrating a little bit,” Ovechkin said. “But the situation right now, we just have to collect the points. It doesn’t matter how: lucky, bad bounce. We just have to collect the points and try to get as many as possible.” Ovechkin is now nine goals away from 800 and 11 from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Duke basketball reaches Phil Knight Legacy final with 71-64 win over Xavier in Portland
Jeremy Roach posted the second 20-point game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out five assists, as the No. 8 Blue Devils rediscovered their offense.
No. 17 DePaul vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B football final preview
Friday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title features a rematch between Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 17 DePaul. The Caseys left MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as champions a season ago, defeating the Spartans in a 13-8 final and leaving head coach Nick Campanile and company broken hearted.
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)
Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose
In the wake of their embarrassing 115-106 loss to the 76ers Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the Nets proved they’re not a serious contender this season, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said. The Nets lost in Ben Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love to a Sixers team missing Joel...
