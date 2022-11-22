ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Honors Olivia Newton-John

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Pink performed “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from the 1978 musical “Grease” as photos of Newton-John were splashed across giant screens behind her. It was the pop star’s second performance of the night after she opened the show with her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” while rolling around on skates.

Opting to keep things simple through her performance, the pop singer took the stage alone, while the screen behind her displayed a slideshow of photos of Newton-John, who died in August after a battle with breast cancer.

Pink’s performance was perfect as her family sat front row and daughter Willow sang along with her mother on stage.

