Eugene, OR

Ducks WBB recap: A strong defensive third quarter secures victory

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

That halftime talk from head coach Kelly Graves must have been interesting, to say the least. The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team got defensive in the second half and defeated Southern Utah 66-54.

Oregon outscored the Thunderbirds 24-8 in the third quarter after a lackluster first half where the Ducks were up just 10 at halftime.

It’s a good thing Oregon built up a good lead because the fourth quarter wasn’t a pretty one for the home team. Southern Utah claimed a 21-7 advantage for the remaining 10 minutes of the game, which won’t make Graves too happy.

Competition is going to ramp up in a big way come Thursday as the Ducks will open up the PK85 Invitational with No. 13 North Carolina on Nov. 24 and then either No. 8 Iowa State or Michigan State Nov. 27.

Final Score: Oregon 66, Southern Utah 54

Keys to the game

  • For the first three quarters, Oregon's defense was on point as the Ducks forced 21 turnovers and converted those into 19 points.
  • Oregon was actually outrebounded by the smaller Southern Utah squad 41-33.
  • The Ducks turned the ball over just 11 times, four in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, Southern Utah couldn't take advantage too much with just nine points off of those miscues.
  • Oregon was held scoreless for the last 4:07 of the contest and scored just seven points in the fourth quarter to make the final tally relatively close.

It's on the stat sheet

  • Te-Hina Paopao: 17 points, 7-10 FG, 4 assists
  • Chance Gray: 12 points, 4-8 FG, 4 rebounds
  • Grace VanSlooten: 12 points, 5 rebounds
  • Cherita Daughterty (Southern Utah): 17 points, 10 rebounds

What's next?

Oregon opens the PK85 in Portland on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) to face No. 8 North Carolina.

