ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Charlotte streaks past Cougars in opening win

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E221B_0jJQAUgl00

PUNTA GORDA — At times erratic, at all times fast bordering on too fast, the Charlotte High boys basketball team opened the regular season Monday with a 68-53 victory against visiting Cardinal Mooney.

Whenever the Tarpons settled in and found a rhythm, they proved unstoppable at both ends of the floor.

“I think we’re just trying to do too much right now,” said Tarpons first-year coach Mike Williams, who got his first career win in his first attempt. “And it’s as a group, not just one person. The collective group is trying to do too much. When we could settle down, we got better shots and had better possessions.”

Charlotte’s scoring and rebounding often arrived suddenly then disappeared without warning, but the defense was steady throughout. The Cougars – who were 23-5 a year ago and returned their top two leading scorers – occasionally pulled close, but never had a lead.

The way Charlotte got out to a 28-24 halftime lead was much different that Tarpon teams of recent vintage. The first Tarpon smaller than 6-foot-4 junior Chris Cornish to score was junior Blake Maddox (6-3) late in the second quarter.

Senior John Gamble (6-6) opened the game with the first of his five 3-point baskets. Senior Kirby Schmitz (6-7) followed with seven points, including a trey of his own. Cornish then delivered the first of his game-high 22 points along with sophomore Jordan Taylor (6-7), sandwiched around a Gamble dunk and trey as Charlotte jetted to a 19-9 lead.

That’s when the first of Charlotte’s quiet spells arrived. Cardinal Mooney scored the game’s next nine points as the Cougars seemed to gather in every rebound at both ends of the floor. Meanwhile Charlotte couldn’t buy a basket.

Cornish ended the drought with two quick-strike buckets, one coming on a coast-to-coast layup following one of his game-high 13 rebounds. That triggered a run that pushed Charlotte ahead 28-17 with 3:19 to play in the first half.

Easy come, easy go, easy come – Charlotte fell silent again, allowing Cardinal Mooney to score the game’s next 10 points, but a six-point flurry from Cornish proved a final reset for the Tarpons. A 13-2 spree to begin the fourth quarter put the game away, though the Tarpons were occasionally sloppy bringing the ball up the court due to playing with high motors.

“My guys, they don’t know how to slow down,” Gamble said with a laugh afterward. “In practices that’s how we go. That’s how we practice, so they’re just really trained to go, go, go, and sometimes you’ve got to slow down. So we’ve just got to work on settling down at the right times.”

Gamble finished with 21 points and was surpassed by Cornish for game-high scoring honors on Charlotte’s final bucket. Gamble had an assist on three of Cornish’s buckets.

“That’s my joy right there,” Gamble said. “I always tell (Cornish) to stay confident and always believe in himself because he could be a really good player. … As you see, he drops 22.”

Gamble said his role on the floor – which is much closer to the type of role he will be asked to play at the college level – suits him.

“I’m no ball hog, nothing like that,” Gamble said. “I want everybody to go, so seeing (Cornish) have a good game and seeing him feel himself, that’s a good spot for me, too. We’re going to have a good season.”

Charlotte ended up winning the rebound battle, 34-18, and forced 24 turnovers. They also committed 15 turnovers, often when dribbling upcourt at break-neck speed directly into a trap.

“I think we can rebound better. There’s a lot we can get better at,” Williams said. “But we took two charges tonight and got another five-second call. There are little bits and pieces that I really, really enjoy and that we’ve been stressing at practice.”

After playing two tough preseason games and Cardinal Mooney in an eight-day stretch, the Tarpons (1-0) will now have 10 days off before returning to action on Dec. 2 against SLAM Academy out of Tampa.

“It’s just Game One, so we can get a lot better,” Williams said. “There’s nobody that can deny that, but I think we’ve got a group that really enjoys each other and wants to get better, which is huge.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolntimesnews.com

Mustangs cruise past Ledford-----Football Roundup

DENVER—It seemed like a case of déjà vu Friday night at David C. Clark Stadium. In a game that looked a lot like the one East Lincoln played on Nov. 11 against Tuscola, the Mustangs rolled past Ledford 28-7 in the third round of the state 3A playoffs.
DENVER, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Hough Huskies earn final No. 1 spot in Magnificent Seven

Hough Huskies earn final No. 1 spot in Magnificent Seven. NC West Region semis beckon; Independence finishes second. Hough High, which is playing Friday in the N.C. 4A West Region semifinals, finishes the season No. 1 in The Post's Magnificent Seven football rankings. Hough High is the last team standing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Football PRO

Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastern Guilford High School football team will have a game with South Point High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELMONT, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Is Charlotte actually seeing a housing correction?

November 2022— Interest rates are rising, the market is slowing, but are housing prices dropping? Across Charlotte and the wider region, not by much. Nationally there is a housing correction underway. After two years of increasing prices and cheap debt, sellers seem to have hit the end of their rope as interest rates stand at 6.61% for an average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the highest level in 20 years, and buyers have pulled back – at least, that seems to be the shift underway across the rest of the country. The situation in Charlotte, having been one of the more aggressive homebuilders over the last few years, is different.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte. At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 17,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy