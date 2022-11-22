PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Charlotte streaks past Cougars in opening win

PUNTA GORDA — At times erratic, at all times fast bordering on too fast, the Charlotte High boys basketball team opened the regular season Monday with a 68-53 victory against visiting Cardinal Mooney.

Whenever the Tarpons settled in and found a rhythm, they proved unstoppable at both ends of the floor.

“I think we’re just trying to do too much right now,” said Tarpons first-year coach Mike Williams, who got his first career win in his first attempt. “And it’s as a group, not just one person. The collective group is trying to do too much. When we could settle down, we got better shots and had better possessions.”

Charlotte’s scoring and rebounding often arrived suddenly then disappeared without warning, but the defense was steady throughout. The Cougars – who were 23-5 a year ago and returned their top two leading scorers – occasionally pulled close, but never had a lead.

The way Charlotte got out to a 28-24 halftime lead was much different that Tarpon teams of recent vintage. The first Tarpon smaller than 6-foot-4 junior Chris Cornish to score was junior Blake Maddox (6-3) late in the second quarter.

Senior John Gamble (6-6) opened the game with the first of his five 3-point baskets. Senior Kirby Schmitz (6-7) followed with seven points, including a trey of his own. Cornish then delivered the first of his game-high 22 points along with sophomore Jordan Taylor (6-7), sandwiched around a Gamble dunk and trey as Charlotte jetted to a 19-9 lead.

That’s when the first of Charlotte’s quiet spells arrived. Cardinal Mooney scored the game’s next nine points as the Cougars seemed to gather in every rebound at both ends of the floor. Meanwhile Charlotte couldn’t buy a basket.

Cornish ended the drought with two quick-strike buckets, one coming on a coast-to-coast layup following one of his game-high 13 rebounds. That triggered a run that pushed Charlotte ahead 28-17 with 3:19 to play in the first half.

Easy come, easy go, easy come – Charlotte fell silent again, allowing Cardinal Mooney to score the game’s next 10 points, but a six-point flurry from Cornish proved a final reset for the Tarpons. A 13-2 spree to begin the fourth quarter put the game away, though the Tarpons were occasionally sloppy bringing the ball up the court due to playing with high motors.

“My guys, they don’t know how to slow down,” Gamble said with a laugh afterward. “In practices that’s how we go. That’s how we practice, so they’re just really trained to go, go, go, and sometimes you’ve got to slow down. So we’ve just got to work on settling down at the right times.”

Gamble finished with 21 points and was surpassed by Cornish for game-high scoring honors on Charlotte’s final bucket. Gamble had an assist on three of Cornish’s buckets.

“That’s my joy right there,” Gamble said. “I always tell (Cornish) to stay confident and always believe in himself because he could be a really good player. … As you see, he drops 22.”

Gamble said his role on the floor – which is much closer to the type of role he will be asked to play at the college level – suits him.

“I’m no ball hog, nothing like that,” Gamble said. “I want everybody to go, so seeing (Cornish) have a good game and seeing him feel himself, that’s a good spot for me, too. We’re going to have a good season.”

Charlotte ended up winning the rebound battle, 34-18, and forced 24 turnovers. They also committed 15 turnovers, often when dribbling upcourt at break-neck speed directly into a trap.

“I think we can rebound better. There’s a lot we can get better at,” Williams said. “But we took two charges tonight and got another five-second call. There are little bits and pieces that I really, really enjoy and that we’ve been stressing at practice.”

After playing two tough preseason games and Cardinal Mooney in an eight-day stretch, the Tarpons (1-0) will now have 10 days off before returning to action on Dec. 2 against SLAM Academy out of Tampa.

“It’s just Game One, so we can get a lot better,” Williams said. “There’s nobody that can deny that, but I think we’ve got a group that really enjoys each other and wants to get better, which is huge.”