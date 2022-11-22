Pedestrian dies after crash in central Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the scene of a crash Monday night that left a woman dead.

Responders were called at about 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue, according to a press release from the department.

A black Chevy Traverse was headed westbound when it struck an adult woman going southbound across East 6th Street, the release states.

The woman had life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, the release states.

No more details were provided. The investigation is ongoing.