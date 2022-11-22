Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.
WSVN-TV
Fire ignites in Miami home while family fixed Thanksgiving meal; crews rescue trapped pets
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is reeling but thankful to be alive after a fire broke out on the roof of their home while they were preparing a Thanksgiving feast. 7News cameras on Thursday captured Francisco Barberena as he stood underneath a hole created by fierce flames. “I wasn’t...
WSVN-TV
Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
WSVN-TV
Witness says driver of Charger injured in Brownsville wreck was racing before crash; 2 others hurt
MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent Thanksgiving Day wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that witnesses said was the result of street racing left three people injured and caused a holiday operation to help the homeless to end up in the path of danger. 7News cameras on Thursday captured a mangled mess in...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
NBC Miami
Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal
Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
NBC Miami
Residents Near Miami Beach Marina Say Charter Boat Partiers Out of Control
Residents living along a section of a South Beach marina say their paradise is going downhill, with partygoers on charter boats taking it way too far when coming past their homes. The residents say the foul language and exposed body parts are part of the scene when those out having...
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
WSVN-TV
Search is on for missing man out of Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man. Zachary Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
nomadlawyer.org
Sunny Isles Beach : Awesome Place To Visit In Florida
Enjoy the Sunshine in the Sunny Isles beach of Florida. Whether you’re looking to relax at the beach or explore a new city, the sunny isles of Florida have something for you. The sunshine can provide you with a range of activities, from boating to fishing, and you’ll find beaches in all shapes and sizes.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. Isel Mena-Santos was last seen in Little Haiti, Friday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes. Mena-Santos stands 6 feet, weighs 180 pounds,...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old girl’s wish to visit Zoo Miami granted by Make-a-Wish South Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream came true for at 17-year-old girl at a South Florida zoo. “I think my favorite was the snake. I love snakes,” Hallie Blair said. Blair got to hold Prince the python after Make-a-Wish South Florida granted her wish to get up close...
