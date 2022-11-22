ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
MIRAMAR, FL
Still Unsolved

A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal

Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search is on for missing man out of Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man. Zachary Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Sunny Isles Beach : Awesome Place To Visit In Florida

Enjoy the Sunshine in the Sunny Isles beach of Florida. Whether you’re looking to relax at the beach or explore a new city, the sunny isles of Florida have something for you. The sunshine can provide you with a range of activities, from boating to fishing, and you’ll find beaches in all shapes and sizes.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. Isel Mena-Santos was last seen in Little Haiti, Friday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes. Mena-Santos stands 6 feet, weighs 180 pounds,...
