Springfield, MO

NAACP Springfield chapter elects new board and aims to improve voter registration

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield’s NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) chapter met over the weekend to elect new board members for the local chapter.

This included newly elected Vice President Dee Ogilvy, who shared with Ozarks First the organization’s goals for the new administration.

Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment

Voter registration and voter education are a priority for the new administration.

“My focus is usually on voter registration and voter education,” said Ogilvy. “Voter education and voter registration have always been one of the keystones of the NAACP nationally and in Missouri. We’ve really got to work on that.”

Ogilvy says new laws regarding voter ID are reductive for today’s voters.

“We put some really bad laws into effect as far as voter ID and voter registration, and we have really gone backward in Missouri and nationally in the right to vote because of the new Missouri voting laws We did not get as many people registered this year as we did. The year before but those new laws are on ho hold because they are either headed toward the Missouri Supreme Court. So we’re already working on some voter registration drives that will happen before the April municipal elections.” said Ogilvy.

While voter registration is a big focus for the Springfield chapter, the new administration will meet to look at more issues to tackle.

“So when we meet in January for our retreat, then we will make a list of our priorities. And that’s where we’ll get new ideas if anybody has new things they would like us to focus on.” said Ogilvy, “We will have to narrow it down to three or four major priorities and will try to work on all the things that we come up with on the list.”

To learn more about Springfields’ NAACP chapter click HERE .

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

