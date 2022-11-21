Read full article on original website
what BORDER is closed
4d ago
OMG he is the first thing on everybody's mind all the time because he is the best at destroying what he touches because if you can destroy California you can destroy anything
Reply
16
Kim Bonewell
3d ago
Why did Californians reelect this clown? First the recall now this. The Newsom Family and the Pelosi Family are related. Like Kevin McCarthy said in the House of Representative What is right for Thee not alright for me. It's call a Double standard for Democrats.
Reply
5
Wuzafuz
3d ago
With .CA taxes through the roof and having had huge budget surplus not long ago, what's with the projected budget defecit?
Reply(1)
5
Comments / 15