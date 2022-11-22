ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dies after shooting in Frayser

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooting victim in this incident did not survive his injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured following a shooting in Frayser Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove.

Police say the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. They have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

