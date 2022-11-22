ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

More funding needed to investigate missing Indigenous people

Nearly 200 Indigenous people are missing in New Mexico. Probably more, one Navajo lawmaker says. And the state tasked the Attorney General’s Office this year with working in partnership with sovereign nations on cases of missing Indigenous people. But a deputy director for the AG’s Office said they can’t do much more without additional state funding.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Public Facilities Authority Awards Nearly $191 million in 2022 to Clean up Minnesota Waterways

St. Paul - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for future business and economic growth," said PFA chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove. "Congratulations to these cities and counties on their awards, which will lead to economic growth across the state."
MINNESOTA STATE
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight

Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Intern Teachers (2 positions available) - Red Lake School District, ISD#38

JOB TITLE: Intern Teachers (2 positions available) BUILDING: Variable: dependent on licensure and need. REPORTS TO: Building Principal during each intern assignment. Time: One Semester Hire (Fall or Spring) JOB PURPOSE: The Intern Teacher position is designed to give newly licensed teachers or individuals with four year degrees, who could...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA STATE

