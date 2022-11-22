ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

( KRON ) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said.

Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or early evening hours. Entry is being made by force to the rear of the home, police say.

Law enforcement officials recommend taking the following steps to protect your residence:

  • Lock all of your doors, windows and side gates
  • Close all of your blinds and curtains
  • Keep lights on in the interior and exterior of your house
  • Use a timer or smart device to turn lights on and off throughout the day and night
  • Try to avoid having packages delivered while you are away
  • Install and monitor doorbell activated cameras, if possible

If you are heading out of town, officers recommend the following additional steps:

  • Put a hold on all deliveries, mail and newspapers
  • Ask trusted neighbors and family members to watch your house
  • Advise them if anyone will be working on or visiting your house while you’re away
  • Have them call 9-1-1 if they observe anything suspicious
  • Notify Central Marin Police at (415) 927-5150 of the dates your house will be vacant

Law enforcement also recommended getting to know your neighbors.

“This is a great time of year to introduce or re-introduce yourselves to your neighbors,” police said. “Being a tight knit community and neighborhood that looks out for one another, is the best way to prevent and deter crime.”

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

