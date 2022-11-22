Many people “in the know” about Valley High School football predicted that this might be the year two local teams would claw their way to meet in the regional title game.Nobody, however, thought McAllen High – or Brownsville Veterans – would be one of them.The Bulldogs (7-5) will play Corpus Christi Veterans (10-2) at 2 p.m. Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in the Class 5A D1 Regional Semifinal. In fact, one Valley team is guaranteed to advance to that regional final considering that PSJA North travels to Brownsville to face the high-scoring Brownsville Veterans Chargers at 6 p.m. Friday.In ...

