Stuart Shore
3d ago

Its simple. Support your local police. Have a keep decent police officers. Get rid of the progressive chiefs with liberal ideas. It has provwn it doesn't work for anyone! Drop retirement to 20 years and make that retroactive to all police officers.

Queen City News

NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WNCT

NC man accused of threatening FBI agents appears in federal court

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in the Piedmont Triad is accused of threatening to kill FBI agents. On Wednesday morning, Stephen Williams, of Stokesdale, spent two hours in a federal courtroom as agents and his fiancé’ testified. Because this is a federal case, our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, Williams walked […]
STOKESDALE, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem changing traffic patterns on two downtown streets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem announced changes coming to traffic patterns on two streets Wednesday. Watch Thanksgiving traffic advisory above. City officials said parts of 1st and 2nd Streets in downtown Winston-Salem are scheduled to open to two-way traffic the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jeff Fansler,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

