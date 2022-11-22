Read full article on original website
Stuart Shore
3d ago
Its simple. Support your local police. Have a keep decent police officers. Get rid of the progressive chiefs with liberal ideas. It has provwn it doesn't work for anyone! Drop retirement to 20 years and make that retroactive to all police officers.
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
NC man accused of threatening FBI agents appears in federal court
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in the Piedmont Triad is accused of threatening to kill FBI agents. On Wednesday morning, Stephen Williams, of Stokesdale, spent two hours in a federal courtroom as agents and his fiancé’ testified. Because this is a federal case, our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, Williams walked […]
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
My Fox 8
Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
After a string of gun store robberies, law enforcement weighs in on catching culprits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun shops around the Triad are tightening security after several break-ins took place across several cities. Some suspects have been arrested while others are still on the loose. Surveillance video shows a smash-and-grab for guns at a gun and pawn shop in Lexington Sunday. The suspects...
Greensboro firefighters work during Thanksgiving but find ways to celebrate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As families rushed down Wendover Avenue to and from Thanksgiving Thursday, they passed a different family bonded by service. Firefighters at Greensboro Fire Station 7 put together a homecooked meal on the job. Senior Firefighter Kyle Martin prepared the turkey while his coworkers handled the trimmings.
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro,...
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
wfmynews2.com
Man uses Robocall settlement cash to open a bar called 'The Wrong Number' in Winston-Salem
A Triad man cashed in on a headache. He used the money to open a bar where the old Bulls Tavern used to be.
Person walking on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro hit, taken to the hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit while walking on near South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40 Tuesday. Greensboro police said a call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital. Police are out on the scene investigating Tuesday evening. WFMY News 2 has crews...
Missing Guilford County woman with ‘cognitive impairments’ found after more than 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was missing for just over 36 hours has been found, according to family. Phyllis Carter Rollins, who had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, was found and taken to a hospital on Wednesday shortly before noon. Investigators were on scene at the wooded area […]
NC man charged with rape, assault by strangulation
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A female pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. Lanes are closed in the area of South Elm Eugene Street and I-40. The crash reportedly happened […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Winston Salem Man On South Carolina Fugitive Warrant
A Winston Salem man was arrested on Saturday, November 19th by Taylorsville Police. He was served with a fugitive warrant from the state of South Carolina. 34-year old Charles Emmanuel Brantley was in possession at the time of his arrest, with a rental truck that he allegedly failed to return to a company in South Carolina.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem changing traffic patterns on two downtown streets
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem announced changes coming to traffic patterns on two streets Wednesday. Watch Thanksgiving traffic advisory above. City officials said parts of 1st and 2nd Streets in downtown Winston-Salem are scheduled to open to two-way traffic the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jeff Fansler,...
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
Comments / 4