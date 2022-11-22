ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to award pandemic recovery grants, first-time homebuyer assistance

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane invites businesses and nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $45,000 to offset revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also welcomes nonprofit financial institutions to submit proposals about how federal stimulus funds could aid first-time homebuyers on lower incomes.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

McKenzie DonTigny opens Billie's Diner in Airway Heights as a tribute to family and farmers

Behind the greeter's station at Billie's Diner, several framed photos of people sit on a high shelf. One of them is of a man teaching a little girl how to fish. That would be the diner's owner, McKenzie DonTigny, with her father, Billie, after whom the new eatery in Airway Heights is named. The others, however, are photos that DonTigny asked staff to bring in "of someone they love," she says.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KHQ Right Now

KHQ Right Now

Businesses open this Thanksgiving

Today is Thanksgiving and many companies are closed or have adjusted business hours. Here is a list of updated Thanksgiving hours for major retailers and grocery stores in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

In the hunt for a few more years

“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” Those historic, heroic words were by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in August, 1940, praising British pilots — average age 20 — who defended England against German bombings and foiled Hitler’s planned invasion. Today — in my case — they pay tribute to North Idaho caregivers.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Three smash and grab gun store burglaries in two days

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating three gun stores that have been broken into, two happening the morning of Nov. 25. Two break ins happened at the gun store on Trent. The third happening a gun store on Greene Street. In all three burglaries, the suspect used a stolen car to drive through the front of the building.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

JUTA DEAR: I jumpstarted your car in Super 1 parking lot, months ago. Then I lost your phone #. Please contact me, Ellie, 509-624-9295. xox. THANX: Thank you to the good-looking older woman who gave a ride to my kitty and me as we were on the way to the vet in Mead. I often think of your kindness. Again, thank you.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
cohaitungchi.com

15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it

During the depths of the pandemic, the very idea of getting food delivered to your door transformed. Suddenly, it wasn't a symbol of laziness or lack of culinary talent. It was social responsibility. Ordering food to be delivered made you something of a hero, a champion of small businesses, an epidemiologically conscious foodie-philanthropist.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
inlander.com

People started driving more recklessly during the pandemic and as fatalities, collisions and road rage continues, they don't appear to be slowing down

Historically, more driving equals more deaths. That's why the stretch of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the "100 Deadly Days of Summer." As the roads crowd with holiday travelers, traffic fatalities increase. It's a correlation that's stayed consistent for decades. So when the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
dpgazette.com

Historic House Fire On Fender Road

Crews battled the fire and the cold on Fender Road home. Photo by: Spokane County Fire District #4. A Historic 1908 home caught on fire early Sunday morning. The familiar home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire did not impact any other surrounding buildings. The...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

