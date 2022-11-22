Behind the greeter's station at Billie's Diner, several framed photos of people sit on a high shelf. One of them is of a man teaching a little girl how to fish. That would be the diner's owner, McKenzie DonTigny, with her father, Billie, after whom the new eatery in Airway Heights is named. The others, however, are photos that DonTigny asked staff to bring in "of someone they love," she says.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO