NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
Duke basketball reaches Phil Knight Legacy final with 71-64 win over Xavier in Portland
Jeremy Roach posted the second 20-point game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out five assists, as the No. 8 Blue Devils rediscovered their offense.
NBC Sports
NBA suspends Lakers’ Patrick Beverley three games for dropping Ayton from behind
“Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don’t get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I’m going to stand up for my teammate.”. Patrick Beverley was not backing down from his actions...
NBC Sports
Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job
At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
NBC Sports
Rumor: Pistons have taken calls, open to possible Saddiq Bey trade
With the Pistons last in the East and Cade Cunningham considering shin surgery that would end his season, the Pistons are a team that could be sellers at the trade deadline as they turn toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The name most mentioned in possible trades is Bojan Bogdanovic. Add...
Portland topples Villanova at Phil Knight Invitational
Portland made 56.3 percent of its shots and stunned Villanova 83-71 Friday for a signature win for the program on
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors
The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
NBC Sports
Caps’ offense wakes up in time to grab OT win over Flyers
WASHINGTON — If the Capitals were going to turn around their season, Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was the place to start. Coming off one of the toughest blocks of their schedule -- a nearly month-long stretch without consecutive days off and the extended absences of multiple key players -- the Capitals got three days to regroup before facing the team right in front of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A matchup with the struggling Flyers proved to be a battle but the Capitals pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory to snap their four-game winless streak.
NBC Sports
Steph's halftime Twitter lurking spawned 'Petty King' persona
The legend that is "Petty Steph" was years in the making before the 2022 NBA Finals. Steph Curry infamously kept receipts of every analyst who doubted him and the Warriors throughout the 2021-22 season and was dubbed the moniker after mimicking ESPN analysts who incorrectly predicted that Golden State would not win another championship.
NBC Sports
Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers
Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
Wiggins describes what it's like playing with 'magical' Steph
The Warriors had a bounce-back performance in their 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center. After an ugly 45-point loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans in which stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out, Golden State put itself back on the right path to getting to the .500 mark two days later behind Wiggins' 31-point effort.
NBC Sports
Morant fails to rattle Monk during pivotal free throw attempts
The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies battled to the end in Sacramento's 113-109 victory on Tuesday at FedExForum, their seventh straight victory. As the Kings attempted to pull away from Memphis, the Grizzlies hung around to make the game close. Toward the end of the game, it became a free throw contest on Sacramento's side.
NBC Sports
Bruins' and Penguins' jerseys for 2023 Winter Classic are unique
The Boston Bruins will bring back another retro look when they take the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins both unveiled the jerseys they'll wear for this season's NHL Winter Classic at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The B's will don a black-and-gold sweater featuring the "Pooh Bear" logo that the team used as its secondary logo from 1976 to the early 1990s.
Friday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Your essential guide to the top fantasy hockey player picks and NHL matchups for Friday, November 25.
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday
The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
NBC Sports
Patrick Beverley ejected after he levels Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming. With under four minutes to go in the Suns’ win over the Lakers, Devin Booker fouled Austin Reaves on a drive, and Deandre Ayton was standing over Reaves when Beverley took exception, ran over and flattened Ayton from behind. Of course that went...
NBC Sports
Steph continues to wow Myers as 'cheat code' for Warriors
Bob Myers continues to be in awe of Steph Curry. In speaking with former Warriors forwards Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All The Smoke," the Warriors general manager spoke at length about what separates Curry from other stars. "Curry's stability has been the main reason,"...
