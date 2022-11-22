ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win

Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job

At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
JACKSON, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics

Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Rumor: Pistons have taken calls, open to possible Saddiq Bey trade

With the Pistons last in the East and Cade Cunningham considering shin surgery that would end his season, the Pistons are a team that could be sellers at the trade deadline as they turn toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The name most mentioned in possible trades is Bojan Bogdanovic. Add...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors

The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Caps’ offense wakes up in time to grab OT win over Flyers

WASHINGTON — If the Capitals were going to turn around their season, Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was the place to start. Coming off one of the toughest blocks of their schedule -- a nearly month-long stretch without consecutive days off and the extended absences of multiple key players -- the Capitals got three days to regroup before facing the team right in front of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A matchup with the struggling Flyers proved to be a battle but the Capitals pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory to snap their four-game winless streak.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Steph's halftime Twitter lurking spawned 'Petty King' persona

The legend that is "Petty Steph" was years in the making before the 2022 NBA Finals. Steph Curry infamously kept receipts of every analyst who doubted him and the Warriors throughout the 2021-22 season and was dubbed the moniker after mimicking ESPN analysts who incorrectly predicted that Golden State would not win another championship.
NBC Sports

Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers

Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins describes what it's like playing with 'magical' Steph

The Warriors had a bounce-back performance in their 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center. After an ugly 45-point loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans in which stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out, Golden State put itself back on the right path to getting to the .500 mark two days later behind Wiggins' 31-point effort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Morant fails to rattle Monk during pivotal free throw attempts

The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies battled to the end in Sacramento's 113-109 victory on Tuesday at FedExForum, their seventh straight victory. As the Kings attempted to pull away from Memphis, the Grizzlies hung around to make the game close. Toward the end of the game, it became a free throw contest on Sacramento's side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Bruins' and Penguins' jerseys for 2023 Winter Classic are unique

The Boston Bruins will bring back another retro look when they take the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins both unveiled the jerseys they'll wear for this season's NHL Winter Classic at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The B's will don a black-and-gold sweater featuring the "Pooh Bear" logo that the team used as its secondary logo from 1976 to the early 1990s.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday

The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Steph continues to wow Myers as 'cheat code' for Warriors

Bob Myers continues to be in awe of Steph Curry. In speaking with former Warriors forwards Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All The Smoke," the Warriors general manager spoke at length about what separates Curry from other stars. "Curry's stability has been the main reason,"...

