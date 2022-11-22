Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Parke Heritage boys basketball drops season opener
Greenwood Christian Academy came to Parke Heritage and won 67-59. Freshman Treigh Schelsky had 22 in his very first varsity game for the Wolves.
WTHI
South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016
The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the Arrows since 2016.
Effingham Radio
Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49
In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
WTHI
North Vermillion boys basketball drops season opener
Despite building a 14-point halftime lead North Vermillion couldn't hold on. Westville, Illinois rallied to win 57-46.
WTHI
TH North Mooresville
TH North boys basketball drops opener at Mooresville. Mooresville beat the Terre Haute North boys basketball team 62-48. The Pioneers ended the ga…
WTHI
South Knox Sullivan
South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016. The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the…
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
WTHI
"You are fulfilling dreams" - The importance of shopping locally this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now with the holiday season underway, it's time for a busy holiday shopping season. It all kicks off with the busiest shopping day of the year. Two local business owners give us an inside look into this year's Black Friday shopping scene, and the importance of shopping locally this holiday season.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
WTHI
local "meat carving" legend retires
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
WTHI
Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year. A local business is easing the financial burden on families. Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This is...
WTHI
Brazil gears up for Hometown Christmas celebration
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley town is gearing up for the holiday season. Brazil will celebrate the 3rd Annual Hometown Christmas this Saturday. Local vendors will be open across town, offering special deals and activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt. At the end of the day,...
WTHI
Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
WTHI
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
WTHI
Pride Center holds candlelight vigil to honor "Club Q" shooting victims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the names of the five people killed in the weekend shooting at Club Q. It's a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, the Pride Center in Terre Haute held a candlelight vigil in their honor. Dozens of people came out to...
WTHI
Here's an opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit early this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can ring in the holiday season this weekend. The fairgrounds in Terre Haute is hosting a Winter Wonderland. Vendors will be there so you can get some holiday shopping done. The whole family can enjoy some ice skating and train rides. There will also...
Comments / 0