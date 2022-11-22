ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Effingham Radio

Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49

In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
NEWTON, IL
WTHI

TH North Mooresville

TH North boys basketball drops opener at Mooresville. Mooresville beat the Terre Haute North boys basketball team 62-48. The Pioneers ended the ga…
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHI

South Knox Sullivan

South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016. The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the…
VINCENNES, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

local "meat carving" legend retires

A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Brazil gears up for Hometown Christmas celebration

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley town is gearing up for the holiday season. Brazil will celebrate the 3rd Annual Hometown Christmas this Saturday. Local vendors will be open across town, offering special deals and activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt. At the end of the day,...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy