Ralston's trey lifts Abilene Cooper over Granbury girls in overtime

Alliyah Ralston scored five of Cooper’s final seven points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-point goal with 45 seconds left, to lead the Lady Cougars to a 54-48 victory over Granbury in a non-district girls basketball game Monday at Cougar Gym.

“I trust all my girls,” first-year Cooper coach Brandon Hudson said about Ralston’s big trey. “I tell them all the time I have a team full of shooters. I try to build up that confidence in them, so whoever takes the shot for us will put it in. I put them on varsity for a reason, and I trust all of them to make shots when we need them.”

Ella Hamlin hit 1 of 2 free throws, tying the game at 45 with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

It was a game of extremes. Granbury outscored Cooper 12-3 in the second quarter to lead 25-15 at halftime.

However, Karrigan Parrott hit three consecutive 3-point goals, the last with 1:57 to play in the third quarter, to put Cooper back on top 35-28 – outscoring Granbury 22-4 in the frame.

“For bad as the second quarter was, the third quarter was even better,” Hudson said. “I told them at halftime, ‘We’re right here. We can win this game if we want it.’ I told them we needed five stops and five shots. I counted them out as we got them. … I’m proud of my girls.”

Cooper led 43-34 with 4:39 to go in regulation, but the Lady Pirates answered with 10 unanswered points – the last an old-fashioned three-point play for a 44-43 lead with 2:22 remaining.

Ashlynn French scored off a nice pass from Parrott to give Cooper a 45-44 lead with 1:59 left in regulation.

Both teams had chances to win it regulation, before Hamlin sent the game into overtime – hitting the second free throw after missing the first with 4.6 to go.

Ralston hit the go-ahead trey after a Granbury turnover, and she added two free throws with 16.2 seconds left after Alexa Mueller missed a shot at the other end for Granbury. Asjha Cherry hit two more free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining.

“A good game against a good team,” Hudson said. “We just made the plays down the stretch that we needed to make to win the game.”

Parrott led Cooper (5-4) with a game-high 14 points, including four of her team’s eight 3-point goals. Kyla Speights had 12 points, and Ralston had nine.

Ella Hamlin led Granbury (6-2) with 14 points, and Ella Garner had 13.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line. Cooper hit 9-of-23 free throws, including 7-of-18 in the final two quarters. The Lady Pirates converted 9-of-21 free throws – 3-of-10 in the final two quarters.

Both teams hit 18 field goals, but the Lady Coogs had an 8-3 advantage on 3-point goals.

NON-DISTRICT

Cooper 54, Granbury 47 (OT)

Granbury … 13 … 12 … 4 … 16 … 3 – 48

Cooper … 12 … 3 … 22 … 8 … 9 – 54

GRANBURY (6-2) – Maycee Slatten 0 0-1 0, Allison Dafoe 0 0-0 0, Averie Coffman 0 1 0-2 3, Madison Black 4 0-3 8, Ella Garner 5 1-2 13, Ella Hamlin 4 6-9 14, Sterling Dunagan 0 0-0 0, Kate Hamlin 2 1-2 5, Alexa Mueller 1 1-2 3, Brionna Johnson 1 0-0 21. Totals 18 9-21 48.

COOPER (5-4) – Jaedah Titus 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Weems 0 0-0 0, Alliyah Ralston 3 2-4 9, Ashlynn French 2 2-6 6, Asjha Cherry 2 3-8 7, Jayda Jones 0 0-0 0, Karrigan Parrott 5 0-0 14, Kyla Speights 4 2-3 12, Mya Chavez 1 0-0 3, Marissa Chavez 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 9-23 54.

3-Point Goals – Granbury 3 (Coffman, Garner 2), Cooper 8 (Ralston, Parrott 4, Speights 2, My. Chavez). Total Fouls – Granbury 24, Cooper 20. Fouled Out – Granbury: E. Hamlin, K. Hamlin; Cooper: French. Technical Fouls – None.

AHS girls turn back Sweetwater

At Sweetwater, Taryn Moore scored a game-high 14 points to lead Abilene High past Sweetwater 41-32 in a non-district game.

Samara Padgitt added eight points, and Zikyria Shaw had seven for the Lady Eagles (6-6).

Gorman edges Priddy

At Priddy, Delila Crain scored a game-high 17 points as Gorman beat Priddy 42-39 in a non-district game.

Esmerelda Ervin added 11 for Gorman (8-0).

Lindsey Grelle led Priddy with 16 points, and Sydney Partin followed with 13.

Stephenville tops Aledo

At Stephenville, Lilly Skiles and Mya Wilson combined for 26 points to lead Stephenville over Aledo 37-33 in a non-district game.

Skiles had a game-high 16 points for the Honeybees (8-1), and Wilson had 10.

Claire Byars led Aledo with 15 points, and Reagan Davis had 11.

BOYS

Clyde fends off Stamford

At Clyde, Landon Yates poured in a game-high 20 points as Clyde beat Stamford 62-36 in a non-district game.

Conner Hawk added 13 points, and Blake Carr had 11 for the Bulldogs (1-1).

Pablo Gutierrez led Stamford (0-1) with 13 points.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Ralston's trey lifts Abilene Cooper over Granbury girls in overtime