4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
Your Los Angeles Lakers fought valiantly while still chalking up a 115-105 Tuesday loss to a Phoenix Suns team that is just plain better, even without Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson or Jae Crowder. Just three days removed from the game that dropped L.A. to a less-than-stellar 5-11 record on the...
Centre Daily
Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder
From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves
Minnesota are rolling on a five game winning streak after a slow start. Expect a sloppy game with players from both teams trying to re-find their rhythm after Thanksgiving. With the Hornets likely missing DSJ and maybe Gordon Hayward, it looks to be a tall order to pull off a win. Charlotte have relied on offensive rebounds and second chance points when their offense goes dry, will they be able to rely on that with an opposing front court of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns? I think it's unlikely.
Centre Daily
Mavs Star Doncic Praises Celtics ‘Best NBA Duo’ of Tatum, Brown
The Dallas Mavericks trailed by as many as 27 points in their 125-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Doncic finished with 42 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in under 40 minutes of action. Christian Wood chipped in 26 points and 12 rebounds, combining for 68 points with Doncic — the exact total the Celtics' stars, Jayson Tatum (37) and Jaylen Brown (31) scored.
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Centre Daily
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended for Shoving Deandre Ayton
View the original article to see embedded media. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games by the NBA for his forceful shove of Suns star Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night. The play came with 3:55 to play in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix at Footprint...
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers: The Latest on Jaden Springer’s Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers have been bit by the injury bug early on this season. Currently, the team is down its three starters. The ten-time All-Star James Harden, who was diagnosed with a tendon strain in his foot earlier this month, isn’t expected to return to the floor until next month.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers battle Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets for third time this season
The Indiana Pacers play their final home game for a two-week stretch on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The two teams split a pair of games in late October. Since then, the Nets fired their old head coach and dealt with several off-court issues. They have gone 7-5 in the term since the two teams battled on Halloween while Indiana has gone 7-2.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview
The Hornets will debut their 2022-2023 city jerseys tonight against a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team, who has won their last five games. The Hornets broke their five-game home losing streak last game with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was just the second home win of the season for the hornets. Charlotte are 2-6 at home this season and Minnesota is 5-3 on the road. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1, with both winning on their home floor. It will be an earlier start time for this game as tip-off will be at 5:00 PM EST.
Centre Daily
Did Anthony Davis Save This Lakers Season?
Here’s where we are with this Lakers season: We are isolating incredibly small sample sizes and trying to argue them as proof things are going to be O.K. Is this a particularly sound strategy? Probably not. And yet … Anthony Davis has been on an absolute scoring bender of late. AD is averaging 33.2 points per game in his last five contests, all of which have come without LeBron James. It’s the first time Davis has averaged at least 33 points in a five-game stretch since Dec. 1–8, 2019, his first season with Los Angeles. And it could be the sign the Lakers needed to make sure they try to salvage this season.
Cardinals Enter Week 12 as Slim Betting Underdogs to Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals are mere 1.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Chargers on SI Sportsbook in Week 12.
Centre Daily
Matt Rhule Nearing Deal to Lead Storied College Football Program
Nearly two months ago, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper made the decision to move on from head coach Matt Rhule after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers dropped the team to 1-4 on the young season. Rhule left Baylor following the 2019 season to become the next...
