Centre Daily

Matt Rhule Nearing Deal to Lead Storied College Football Program

Nearly two months ago, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper made the decision to move on from head coach Matt Rhule after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers dropped the team to 1-4 on the young season. Rhule left Baylor following the 2019 season to become the next...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The State Journal-Register

Live updates: Williamsville vs. Elmhurst IC Catholic in Class 3A football state championship

CHAMPAIGN — The Williamsville Bullets face the Elmhurst IC Catholic Knights in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state football championship Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The No. 6-ranked Bullets (12-1) of the Sangamo Conference is the 2019 Class 3A champion in its third title game since 2014. The No. 1 Knights (12-1) of the Metro Suburban Conference has five state championships including three straight between 2016 and 2018. ...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

