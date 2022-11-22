CHAMPAIGN — The Williamsville Bullets face the Elmhurst IC Catholic Knights in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state football championship Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The No. 6-ranked Bullets (12-1) of the Sangamo Conference is the 2019 Class 3A champion in its third title game since 2014. The No. 1 Knights (12-1) of the Metro Suburban Conference has five state championships including three straight between 2016 and 2018. ...

