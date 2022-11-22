ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Titanic Role Over His "Negative" Attitude

Watch: James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude. Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't board Titanic. Director James Cameron recently shared why the actor's attitude during his auditioning process for the 1997 classic came close to costing him the role. According to Cameron, once he had cast Kate Winslet in the movie as Rose, he later had a meeting with DiCaprio, who was then 21 years old. Cameron recalled that DiCaprio charmed everyone in the office, including himself, though DiCaprio still needed to go through a chemistry reading with Kate.
Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Watch: Kim Kardashian Tells North West About the Night She Was Conceived. North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Suffering Stroke Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Watch: NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke. NeNe Leakes is thankful to have her family under one roof again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, clad in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he walked out of the building.
How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022

Watch: Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking. It's time to talk turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat

Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing

Watch: Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids. Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her kids is full of wonder. The Office alum took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"
You'll Have a Blue Crush Over Kate Bosworth's Thanksgiving Tribute to Justin Long

Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. Kate Bosworth is that into Justin Long. Case in point: Her Thanksgiving tribute to the He's Just Not That In You actor. On Nov. 24, the Blue Crush alum posted several photos of their autumnal adventures, writing in a message to Justin, "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow."
