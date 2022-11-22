Read full article on original website
Dean McDermott Praises “Hot Wife” Tori Spelling
Dean McDermott's tribute to Tori Spelling has us saying 9021OMG. The former Chopped Canada host showered his wife of 16 years with affection in a recent social media post, putting continued rumors...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Titanic Role Over His "Negative" Attitude
Watch: James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude. Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't board Titanic. Director James Cameron recently shared why the actor's attitude during his auditioning process for the 1997 classic came close to costing him the role. According to Cameron, once he had cast Kate Winslet in the movie as Rose, he later had a meeting with DiCaprio, who was then 21 years old. Cameron recalled that DiCaprio charmed everyone in the office, including himself, though DiCaprio still needed to go through a chemistry reading with Kate.
Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids All Together
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three. The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with his siblings Golden "Sagon," 6, and Powerful Queen, 23 months.
The Masked Singer: Find Out Why an Iconic Horror Actress Eliminated Herself
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season. The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed early exit for one of them. The...
Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived
Watch: Kim Kardashian Tells North West About the Night She Was Conceived. North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Suffering Stroke Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Watch: NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke. NeNe Leakes is thankful to have her family under one roof again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, clad in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he walked out of the building.
How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022
Watch: Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking. It's time to talk turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names for Khloe's Son
Watch: Kris Jenner SHADES Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names. A name says a lot about a person—and a family. The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in August. While it marked...
Kristen Bell Recalls Telling Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms
Kristen Bell believes honesty is the best policy—even when it backfires. Take, for instance, the time she told her and Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, about doing hallucinogenic...
Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Nayel Nassar
Watch: Melinda Gates on "Unbelievably Painful" Split From Bill Gates. The tech billionaire's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, who he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump next to husband Nayel Nassar, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Thankful."
Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Kourtney Kardashian & Landon Barker Want to Do Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Mark Ballas REACT to Their DWTS Win. Charli D'Amelio is already sounding off on Dancing With the Stars season 32. The TikTok star, who won season 31 during Nov. 21's finale alongside partner Mark Ballas, is revealing whether boyfriend Landon Barker or his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian about the possibility of joining the franchise themselves.
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration
Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat
Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing
Watch: Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids. Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her kids is full of wonder. The Office alum took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Tells Baby Boy "Your Girls Are Ready for You"
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Mommy-and-me maternity shoot. As Brittany Mahomes awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Patrick Mahomes, the pregnant social media star showed off her growing baby bump in a special photos shoot featuring the couple's 21-month-old daughter Sterling.
You'll Have a Blue Crush Over Kate Bosworth's Thanksgiving Tribute to Justin Long
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. Kate Bosworth is that into Justin Long. Case in point: Her Thanksgiving tribute to the He's Just Not That In You actor. On Nov. 24, the Blue Crush alum posted several photos of their autumnal adventures, writing in a message to Justin, "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow."
