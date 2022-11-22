ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

WSMV

THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him. THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Home protection plan under scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A company partnered with the city is facing criticism from customers who said the insurance they paid for isn’t providing the coverage they expected, and they feel misled by the city. WSMV4 Investigates found out why the city isn’t doing more and what you need...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man charged in three separate robberies

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Travelers victimized by catalytic converter thefts while away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the holiday season, many people park their cars overnight at airports and hotels while traveling. Those are the kind of places where people’s catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles. A Lebanon man said he recently had four stolen off his truck. He said...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin

From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Man charged with committing three robberies in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction...
NASHVILLE, TN

