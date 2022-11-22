ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant

Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers split on if Syracuse will win regular season finale

Syracuse lost its fifth straight game in Winston-Salem last Saturday, falling short of a late comeback in a 10-point loss to Wake Forest. The Orange broke into the end zone for the first time in eight quarters on their very first drive, and even led by nearly two scores before halftime, but they couldn't hold. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for his third highest yardage of the season (331) also recorded four passing touchdowns.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about Bucknell

Syracuse was less than 15 minutes away from becoming 5-0 for the first time since 2017. The Orange got a quick start in their first road game of the season by making six 3-pointers in the first six minutes of play and had a 21-point lead in the third quarter. But as their shooting cooled off in the second half, Penn State heated up.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from SU’s overtime loss: Girard, Edwards go cold, Mintz’s aggressiveness

Syracuse picked up a key win in Brooklyn Monday night over Richmond, last year's Atlantic 10 champion, beating the Spiders by three in overtime to advance to the Empire Classic championship. That set the Orange up for a matchup with former Big East rival St. John's, which SU hadn't met since December 2016.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE.  Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market) Broadcast Team: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY

Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed

The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY

