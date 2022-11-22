Read full article on original website
Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% ...
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse lost its fifth straight game in Winston-Salem last Saturday, falling short of a late comeback in a 10-point loss to Wake Forest. The Orange broke into the end zone for the first time in eight quarters on their very first drive, and even led by nearly two scores before halftime, but they couldn’t hold. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for his third highest yardage of the season (331) also recorded four passing touchdowns.
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was less than 15 minutes away from becoming 5-0 for the first time since 2017. The Orange got a quick start in their first road game of the season by making six 3-pointers in the first six minutes of play and had a 21-point lead in the third quarter. But as their shooting cooled off in the second half, Penn State heated up.
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse picked up a key win in Brooklyn Monday night over Richmond, last year’s Atlantic 10 champion, beating the Spiders by three in overtime to advance to the Empire Classic championship. That set the Orange up for a matchup with former Big East rival St. John’s, which SU hadn’t met since December 2016.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team finishes out its regular season against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Syracuse at Boston College will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is 6-5...
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE. Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market) Broadcast Team: ...
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
How small players feed Syracuse’s big gun problem: 1,000 crime guns have come from outside NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — On April 27, 2016, Victor Vasquez Melendez walked into the Southern Oaks Gun and Pawn in Orlando, Fla., and bought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Three weeks later, that same Jimenez Arms pistol was found, loaded, in a student’s backpack at Fowler High School, according to court records.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse surgeon recently traveled to Ukraine to fix the faces of soldiers and civilians disfigured and scarred by bullets, bombs and shrapnel in the Ukraine-Russia war. He volunteered to help rebuild the jaws, eye sockets and faces of patients from ages 10 to over 70,...
The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anthony Broadwater has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Syracuse and Onondaga County over his wrongful rape conviction and 16-year imprisonment. The Syracuse man was exonerated last year of his wrongful conviction for the 1981 rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
