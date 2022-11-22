Read full article on original website
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s 16-Year-Old Son Grayson Reportedly Suffers Serious Injuries in Car Crash
USA Network A scary situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson Chrisley was involved in a car accident days before his parents' sentencing for their tax evasion scandal. The Nashville Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 21, that the Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, “was involved in a car accident last weekend […]
HollywoodLife
Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
Todd and Julie Chrisley 'victimized' Nanny Faye by asking her to 'take the stand and lie,' prosecutors say
"Todd and Julie Chrisley are a walking crime wave," an assistant US attorney told the court Monday, adding that they "lie and cheat" at every chance.
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Family Members React to Their Prison Sentences for Fraud
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's family members rallied around them after they each received prison sentences for fraud. Todd's son Kyle Chrisley took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 22, to share a cryptic response after their sentencing made headlines. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge […]
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to a total of 19 years but how much time will they serve if any?
Todd and Julie Christey face time in prisonPhoto byPEOPLE screenshot. According to the Atlanta Journel Todd and July Chrisley have been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison between them. Some are wondering if the white-collar criminals will actually serve any time at all? Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, and his wife was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation,
Todd and Julie Chrisley made an emotional plea for mercy at their sentencing — but the judge could 'not ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case'
Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in Atlanta federal court on fraud convictions on Monday.
HollywoodLife
Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
Popculture
HollywoodLife
Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
