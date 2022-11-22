Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
KCCI.com
Des Moines tries new technique to solve an age-old odor problem
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is easy on the eyes — but sometimes, not so easy on the nose. The city says it is closer to cutting down the smell that sometimes wafts through the city from meat processing plants. "It smells like dog food basically,” said...
KCCI.com
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
KCCI.com
Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family races to find caregiver amid nursing shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family experiencing the direct impact of the nursing shortage is speaking up and hoping for help. Eight-year-old Isaac Berger has Down Syndrome. His parents, Heidi and Howard Berger, say it mostly impacts his respiratory system and that their son has had a lot of complications with his airway.
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man sentenced to 22 years in deadly bar shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, a judge sentenced Wichang Chawech of Des Moines to 22 years in prison for a deadly shooting outside a bar. Court documents show Chawech fired a gun into a crowd last year at the former High Dive Bar. Nyamal Deng of Nebraska was...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Beaman grain elevator fire in 1989
BEAMAN, Iowa — Flames shot into the sky. Thick black smoke billowed from the building. Within minutes, the wood structure, built in 1959, collapsed. Firefighters from nine communities battled the stubborn fire. Temperatures in the single digits hampered their efforts. Watch the full report from 1989 in the video...
KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KCCI.com
Building boom in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
KCCI.com
Two people charged with animal neglect after cats found abandoned in van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines residents face charges for allegedly keeping seven neglected cats in a van. Christopher Lester and Cheryl Lewis were arrested on Monday. They both face seven counts of animal neglect. Police say they discovered the animals after the van was towed from some...
KCCI.com
More Iowans opting for premade Thanksgiving meal kits
WAUKEE, Iowa — Some Iowans are looking for easier ways to prep their Thanksgiving meals. Hy-Vee in Waukee gave us an inside look at how their holiday meal kits are made. Over 2,500 orders will be placed in the Des Moines metro, which means boxes will be filled with ready-to-go holiday meals.
KCCI.com
Grabbing last-minute groceries in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The day before Thanksgiving, there is often still grocery shopping that needs to be done. At the Fareway Grocery store on Fleur Drive Wednesday morning, there were many people getting some last-minute odds and ends for their Thanksgiving Day meals. "Still need to get potatoes...
KCCI.com
DSM catering business, organization team up to give back this Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans across the Des Moines area used Thanksgiving not only to give thanks, but to also give back to others. Hot Tamale Catering teamed up with Do Good Des Moines, an organization working to engage Central Iowa positively by helping those in need. While the catering team dished out hot and homecooked meals to people who stopped by, Do Good Des Moines was able to provide an array of clothing for people in Hot Tamale Catering's building.
KCCI.com
Many metro hospitals operating at full capacity with rising RSV infections
DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost 940 Iowans tested positive for RSV in the first week of November, that's an increase of 128 cases from the week before. As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, doctors hope people are more cautious about interacting with each other because of RSV concerns.
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
KCCI.com
Iowa family wants answers after woman dies in a crash with boyfriend at the wheel
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The new power pole and pieces of the old one only tell bits and pieces of the story as they lay near Southeast Vandalia drive in Pleasant Hill. Bailey Moureau's family is looking to fill in those bits and pieces with answers. "It's forever changed...
Comments / 0