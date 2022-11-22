ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads

CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines family races to find caregiver amid nursing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family experiencing the direct impact of the nursing shortage is speaking up and hoping for help. Eight-year-old Isaac Berger has Down Syndrome. His parents, Heidi and Howard Berger, say it mostly impacts his respiratory system and that their son has had a lot of complications with his airway.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Beaman grain elevator fire in 1989

BEAMAN, Iowa — Flames shot into the sky. Thick black smoke billowed from the building. Within minutes, the wood structure, built in 1959, collapsed. Firefighters from nine communities battled the stubborn fire. Temperatures in the single digits hampered their efforts. Watch the full report from 1989 in the video...
BEAMAN, IA
KCCI.com

Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Building boom in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

More Iowans opting for premade Thanksgiving meal kits

WAUKEE, Iowa — Some Iowans are looking for easier ways to prep their Thanksgiving meals. Hy-Vee in Waukee gave us an inside look at how their holiday meal kits are made. Over 2,500 orders will be placed in the Des Moines metro, which means boxes will be filled with ready-to-go holiday meals.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Grabbing last-minute groceries in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The day before Thanksgiving, there is often still grocery shopping that needs to be done. At the Fareway Grocery store on Fleur Drive Wednesday morning, there were many people getting some last-minute odds and ends for their Thanksgiving Day meals. "Still need to get potatoes...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DSM catering business, organization team up to give back this Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans across the Des Moines area used Thanksgiving not only to give thanks, but to also give back to others. Hot Tamale Catering teamed up with Do Good Des Moines, an organization working to engage Central Iowa positively by helping those in need. While the catering team dished out hot and homecooked meals to people who stopped by, Do Good Des Moines was able to provide an array of clothing for people in Hot Tamale Catering's building.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy