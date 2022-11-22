ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heart of the Bulldogs:

, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
WORTHAM, TX
Pembroke rolls to 8-man football regional championship

The Pembroke Dragons have gone from first-time Section V Football champions to arguably one of the best 8-man teams in the state. Pembroke has a strong argument that it is the best, after defeating Groton of Section IV on Friday 36-18 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's regional championship game. ...

