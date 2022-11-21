ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

First of how many? Donnell Harris enters transfer portal

By Joey Ickes
 3 days ago

There has been a lot of consternation among Aggie fans as to how many players Jimbo Fishers’ squad would lose to the transfer portal between the 2022 and 2023 football seasons. On Monday night, the first such transfer announcement came down.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Donnell Harris, who joined the Aggies as a 4 star EDGE prospect in the 2020 class, but “medically retired” before the 2022 season, has decided his football career isn’t quite over afterall, and he will be entering the transfer portal.

I’m forever thankful for the Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, Staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans. Thanks for the opportunity to better myself through football, education, forming relationships, and experiences with the real world. I’ve had to overcome many obstacles, and adversities which has built the endurance and drive in me today. With all said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities. After being cleared to play the sport I love so dear. A fresh start somewhere else would be in my best interest!

-Donell Harris Jr.

Harris played in only 3 games for the Aggies over the 2020 and 2021 seasons and registered 4 tackles and a sack.

The 10 best gifts for the Texas A&M fan in your life

Players' Press conference after Aggie's defeat UMass

