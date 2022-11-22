I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I am always thankful for many things but the extra pounds I put on is not one of them. I will need to burn some calories soon. I might be able to burn a few calories cheering on the Buckeyes. I hope all I do is cheer. They just never seem to listen to me when I am yelling. Let’s hope it is a great day for Ohio with a Buckeye victory.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO