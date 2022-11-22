Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnewsj.com
Massie opens with win over Wilmington at RZL
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie picked up a win over Wilmington Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match final score was Massie 2,627 to Wilmington 2,340. Gavan Hunter had a 445 series with games of 225 and 220. Mason Keck had a 420 series. For Wilmington, Isaac Pletcher had a...
wnewsj.com
Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half
LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 18-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls open with win over Falcons
WILMINGTON — In the first bowling match of the season, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match had the Hurricane on top 2,270 to 1,760. Kylie Fisher, who qualified for the state tournament last season as a freshman, had a 392 two-game series, including a...
wnewsj.com
EC sweeps Burg, splits with G-Men
BATAVIA — East Clinton took two from Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division bowling at Batavia Bowl. Lukas Runk had a 508 two-game set for the boys, shooting games of 252 and 256. The final team scores were 2,589 for EC and 2,195 for Williamsburg. Austin Alloy had a...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton swimming
Any athletic program takes time to build a winner, even those programs established many years ago. But for a team that started four years ago, it’s even harder into today’s high school sports landscape. For head coach Rich Garnai and the East Clinton swim program, the time is...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington boys bowling
The Wilmington High School boys bowling had several bowlers with averages over 200 — Jayden Tackett 211.4, Lucas Nef 208.4, Hunter Gallion 201.9, Isaac Pletcher 201.3. Gallion was a state qualifier last season but graduated along with Neff, so WHS has two big holes to fill in its lineup.
wnewsj.com
Massie girls wings soccer wins state SAY championship
For the first time in program history, Clinton-Massie has a SAY soccer state champion. The Scherz Photography-sponsored girls wings soccer team won a 1-0 shootout over Drake-Miami A in the championship game of the 9-10 year old division to complete its 16-0 season. In the title game, the two teams...
wnewsj.com
Staples selected for OSHP Telecommunications Award
WILMINGTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Khiley C. Staples has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. The selection of Staples is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Sworn officers...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester bowling
Paul Jackson takes over the Blanchester bowling program as the first-year coach. A long-time bowler himself, Jackson will have to acclimate himself to coaching youth bowlers at the high school level. There are five returning bowlers, Braxton McFaddin for the boys, and Gracie Kaehler, Makayla Lanham, Katelyn Toles and Emily...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity
WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series. The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester boys basketball
Blanchester struggled in 2021-22, finishing 3-17 overall and 3-9 in the National Division. Two wins came over East Clinton. Mike Malott, a former standout player for the Wildcats, takes over the program. He’ll be assisted by Keith Abbott and Hunter Bare. Seniors on last year’s team who graduated in...
wnewsj.com
BHS reserve girls pull out 41-31 win
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Reading 41-31 Tuesday night at the middle school gym. Madison Gillman led the Wildcats with 11 points while Toby Tedrick and Desiree Abbott had six points each. Karley Tipton and Shelby Panetta scored five each. Hailee Harris and Gracie...
wnewsj.com
CM boys come up short at Ohio SAY state tournament
The Clinton-Massie Scherz Photography boys passer soccer team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Ohio SAY State Tournament last weekend in Milford. The 7-8 year-old team won the regional tournament in Harveysburg Oct. 29-30 then moved on to the state tournament in Clermont County. The team was undefeated until the quarterfinal round then lost two matches. They finished 15-2 on the season. The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. Team members are, from left to right, William Scherz, Jace Carey, Carter Foxworthy, Clay Wolf, Thomas Stone, Alex Stone, Logan Murphy, Cooper Marsh, Rowan Littrell.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
wnewsj.com
Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during 2-day season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Clinton County, 46 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 31.
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
Bearcat Bounce 11-23
The best part about the week that was for Cincinnati is that it’s over. The football team managed to salvage some of it at least by winning over Temple on the road, and I’ll give a big shout out to Orlando Tech for being a bright spot this weekend by pulling a classic Gus Malzahn and losing to Navy at home.
wnewsj.com
Some reminders for local producers
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I am always thankful for many things but the extra pounds I put on is not one of them. I will need to burn some calories soon. I might be able to burn a few calories cheering on the Buckeyes. I hope all I do is cheer. They just never seem to listen to me when I am yelling. Let’s hope it is a great day for Ohio with a Buckeye victory.
dayton.com
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
She fights for third PFL title Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kayla Harrison hopes to go out a three-time champion and a richer woman. Harrison, a Middletown native, hopes to become a three-time Professional Fighters League lightweight 155-pound champion when she faces knockout artist Larissa Pacheco Friday night in the PFL Finals at Madison Square Garden.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington provider joins Kettering Physician Network
DAYTON, Ohio – The Kettering Physician Network recently welcomed a new provider in Wilmington. Mindy Kahlhamer, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Primary Care, a service of Soin Medical Center, in Wilmington. Mindy specializes in family medicine. She earned her Master of Science Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program...
