Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings

Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana

Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana, Give Thanks For This Novel Part of the Holidays

One of the best things about turkey day is the aroma coming from the kitchen. It's the anticipation of what's to come that makes your mouth water. It's like a Christmas package or a first date you know it's going to be good once you get to unwrap it. The thing that I really enjoy though is all the sweet things that seem to only come around the holidays. I'm talking sweet food.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size

People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak with friesPhoto byPhoto by Tim Toomey on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?

Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard

When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
MONTANA STATE
kmmsam.com

Here’s The Top 4 Reasons Why Tonight’s A Huge Night In Montana.

"Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and all through the state people were drinking and staying out late." Yep, the night before Thanksgiving is a big deal here in Montana, in fact, all across the nation folks come home for the Holidays and decide to go out the night before the big feast and connect with friends both old and new.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

