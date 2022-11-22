One of the best things about turkey day is the aroma coming from the kitchen. It's the anticipation of what's to come that makes your mouth water. It's like a Christmas package or a first date you know it's going to be good once you get to unwrap it. The thing that I really enjoy though is all the sweet things that seem to only come around the holidays. I'm talking sweet food.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO