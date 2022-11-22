Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Are Montanans Most Thankful For? Here’s The Top 3 Things.
As the year starts to wind down and the Holiday Season begins, many Montanans will take this time to reflect and think about all of the things they've gone through over the last several months. It's been a rough year for many with the record-high cost of fuel, groceries, and...
Why This Small Business Saturday is Life or Death in Montana
Small businesses are the lifeblood of every town in Montana. In 2021, Montana was named the Best State to Open a Business and even then, there's a five-year business survival rate of 53.4%. Small Business Saturday really matters this year. Larger companies might employ more people, but it's the SMALL...
Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings
Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana
Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
KULR8
Montana Family Farms: local women contributing to the backbone of the economy
Montana- In 2017, the Census of Agriculture reported 36% of producers in the United States were made up by women. Two years later the Agribusiness HR Review showed that more than sixty percent of companies surveyed showed significant increases of women in the workforce with signs of continued growth. Other...
Montana, Give Thanks For This Novel Part of the Holidays
One of the best things about turkey day is the aroma coming from the kitchen. It's the anticipation of what's to come that makes your mouth water. It's like a Christmas package or a first date you know it's going to be good once you get to unwrap it. The thing that I really enjoy though is all the sweet things that seem to only come around the holidays. I'm talking sweet food.
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak with friesPhoto byPhoto by Tim Toomey on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Montana's oldest theater a staple in Red Lodge community
Catching a movie in theaters is generally an infrequent occurrence at best for most people. But for Jim Dufour, a visit to the Roman theater, is an almost weekly event.
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?
Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
What Thanksgiving means to Montana’s Native American community
The history of Thanksgiving heavily involves Native Americans, their contributions, and their sacrifices for the country we all call home.
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KULR8
Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals delivered to Montana veterans for Vetsgiving
Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals delivered to Montana veterans for Vetsgiving. BILLINGS, Mont. Six hundred and fifty Thanksgiving dinners were delivered to Montana veteran…
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
kmmsam.com
Here’s The Top 4 Reasons Why Tonight’s A Huge Night In Montana.
"Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and all through the state people were drinking and staying out late." Yep, the night before Thanksgiving is a big deal here in Montana, in fact, all across the nation folks come home for the Holidays and decide to go out the night before the big feast and connect with friends both old and new.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5