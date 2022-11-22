Read full article on original website
On Friday, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina. The victim reported more than $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping. After reviewing surveillance video, officers could see the burglary suspects shoplifting property from inside the store as well.
A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Baron Danell; 40; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, missing 14-year-old Jaslynn was located safe around 12:15pm on Thursday, November 24th. *Photos have been removed since she's been located. . . . The Riley County Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old, Jaslynn, who was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday, November...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
Nobody was injured after a fire at the Salina Landfill Tuesday afternoon. Salina Fire Department, responded to the blaze at 4292 S. Burma Road and was able to extinguish it. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
A Salina man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after a concerned neighbor contacted authorities. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street on Monday after the witness heard loud banging and screaming next door. Police arrested 29-year-old Quincy Williams after interviewing his 42-year-old fiance’ and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
Todd Godfrey, Junction City, received a Quilt of Valor during a presentation Monday. Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Division, said it was awarded for Godfrey's service in the Army. "He served a couple of years in the Army, and during this time in the military he helped support Hurricane Hugo ( recovery efforts ) and out of Hunter Army Airfield he helped support Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
