wcbu.org
Two major new affordable housing developments are planned for Peoria's South Side. Here are the details
Planning is in the "very preliminary" stages for two new large-scale affordable housing developments on Peoria's near South Side. That's according to Jane Genzel, executive director of the Peoria Opportunities Foundation. She will ask the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission at next Tuesday's meeting for rezoning and special uses with waivers under six agenda items related to these projects.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council approves more money to go towards passenger rail services
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council voted to approve a resolution for $250,000 to go towards the passenger rail project on Tuesday. It’ll be for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Planning Grant. The city is asking for $2.5 million through federal funding with the CRISI grant.
wglt.org
Bloomington mayor: Unit 5 should go back to voters with another referendum
The mayor of Bloomington doesn't think recent voter rejection of the Unit 5 education fund tax referendum will necessarily cause potential businesses to believe the community does not support education. On Nov. 8, voters denied a request to raise the education fund tax rate. The total tax rate would still...
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
Central Illinois Proud
YMCA, Riverplex win Santa Award for float in annual parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award. All award-winning floats and units are listed below. Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court...
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
wjbc.com
Illinois State University farm plans for future after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef barn. “Certainly,...
WAND TV
City of Decatur bill payment experiencing technical issues
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur residents may be experiencing longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service, after City officials confirm they are dealing with technical issues. According to the City, certain processing issues are complicating their ability to provide the normal level of service. The...
wcbu.org
Pekin mayor Luft isn't running for re-election. He'll support Burress in her bid to 'stop the infighting'
Believing the time is right for him to step away from office, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft has opted against running for re-election in favor of supporting a bid by outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Luft admitted last month's move by the council to fire city manager Mark Rothert was...
Central Illinois Proud
SOUTH SIDE MISSION THANKSGIVING MEALS
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — A Facebook group with more than 16,000 members is doing its best to make sure everyone receives a gift this holiday season. We’re In This Together Bloomington/Normal is a Facebook group created at the start of the pandemic. “We are not a social...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
Central Illinois Proud
135th Annual Santa Claus Parade
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order lifted in Washington
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
1470 WMBD
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
