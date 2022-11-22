Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in Tulsa area
TUSLA, Okla. — About two dozen family members waited anxiously, some with balloons and flowers, for their relatives, who were escaping the war in Ukraine, to arrive in Tulsa on Thursday morning. Stanislav Volosyuk, his wife Oksana, his two children, Mikhail and Marta, and his brother Ivan met their...
The District 5 seat Tulsa County City Council race is in the hands of a judge
TULSA, Okla. — Mykey Arthrell, the incumbent Tulsa City Councilor for District 5, is asking the Court for a new election. His opponent, Grant Miller, who won the Nov. 8th election by a margin of 24 votes, says the law is not on his side. Tulsa County District Judge...
Tulsa professor weighs in on talking politics at the dinner table
TULSA, Okla. — With family and friends gathering for the holiday, every person brings their own views to the dinner table. Uncomfortable Thanksgiving conversation is nothing new, but is it worth your mental health?. FOX23 spoke with Dr. Meg Myers Morgan, an associate professor in the political science department...
Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city
JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public School board member - who represents McLain High School - is expressing concerns over the clear backpack policy for the school. Board member Jennettie Marshall said the rule singles out McLain. The rule comes after 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed outside the school’s...
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
Oklahoma authorities say lock up your medications before holiday gatherings
Narcotics agents are warning families to hide their prescription medications during Thanksgiving. Authorities explained to FOX23 that holiday gatherings can be a time when addicts take advantage of you while you’re not looking. They advise to hide and lock up your medications so people in your home don’t take them.
Att. Gen. urges Oklahomans to be cautious of scams and fraud this holiday season
OKLA. — Attorney General John O’Connor is encouraging Oklahomans to proceed with caution this holiday season when making purchases and donations. “As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping,” said General O’Connor. “Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is.”
Tulsa nonprofit delivers holiday meals to homebound seniors
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa volunteers cook, package and deliver meals to people who are confined at home. “This is a true labor of love,” said Katie Oatsvall, the organization’s president and CEO. “So many of the people that we have the privilege of serving every day are not only aging but they’re isolated, they’re homebound, and so receiving a hot, celebratory holiday meal is not only heartwarming, but it’s that connection back with the community.”
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
Virginia Walmart shooting: 7 people dead, including suspect, police say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seven people have died, including the suspect, after gunfire erupted at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said early Wednesday. According to WAVY and WVEC, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at a Walmart store off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Here are the latest...
Sand Springs Education Foundation gives more than $80,000 grants to teachers
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Some Sand Springs teachers won big Tuesday morning. The Sand Springs Education Foundation gave out more than $80,000 of grants to teachers to use for projects and lessons. Clyde Boyd Middle School 6th grade science and STEM teacher Sandy Gilstrap couldn’t hold back her excitement...
Salvation Army offers meal, hats, scarves on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army offered a Thanksgiving meal to the public on Thursday afternoon. The meal took place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope, near W. Archer St. and N. Denver Ave, in downtown Tulsa. Free hats, scarves and gloves were also handed out.
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
Broken Arrow Rhema Bible Church’s Christmas lights display open to public
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rhema Bible Church near North Elm and West Kenosha in Broken Arrow is lighting up this holiday season by displaying lights across it’s 110 acre campus. The church’s annual Christmas light display opened to the public on Wednesday night. The display will be...
Oklahomans are hitting the supermarkets for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Oklahomans are getting all their turkeys in a row in time for this Thanksgiving. FOX23 visited a grocery store in Claremore where shoppers were weaving baskets through the aisles trying to grab those last minute trimmings. Shopper Gina Keith said her holiday meal preparation is always...
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
