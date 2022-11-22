OKLA. — Attorney General John O’Connor is encouraging Oklahomans to proceed with caution this holiday season when making purchases and donations. “As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping,” said General O’Connor. “Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is.”

